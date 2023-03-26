Sarah Ferguson hints the home she shares with ex Prince Andrew is haunted by the Queen The Duchess of York lives at Royal Lodge in Windsor with her ex husband

Sarah Ferguson and her ex-husband Prince Andrew, who reside together at Royal Lodge, were honoured with the task of looking after the late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved corgis after she passed.

The couple, who divorced in 1996 but still live together, inherited Muick and Sandy following the monarch's death in September. "I am their favourite but everybody always says it’s just because I feed them gravy bones. I love everything about them and I spoil them the most," Sarah exclusively told HELLO!.

WATCH: Heartbreaking moment the Queen's corgis watch her coffin go past

Loading the player...

While adopting Muick and Sandy has proved a joyous task for Sarah, Duchess of York, the responsibility is not without its challenges. These royal pups lead no ordinary canine lifestyle, having been raised on an ultra-indulgent diet of fresh beef, corn-fed chicken, lamb and rabbit prepared especially by the Queen's army of royal chefs.

The royal's four-legged friends even have their own menu, which royal chef Darren McGrady explained would be "chosen and sent to the kitchen every month by Mrs Fenncick, who took care of all the dogs at Sandringham."

DISCOVER: Why Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew still live together 26 years after divorce

Sarah and Prince Andrew inherited the Queen's beloved corgis

Earlier this month, the mother-of-two also admitted she can sense the Queen's presence at her Windsor home thanks to the corgis' intuition.

The author told PEOPLE magazine that the two dogs often "bark at nothing," leading her to believe the ghost of Queen Elizabeth II is "passing by."

The royal thinks the corgis can "sense" the Queen's presence

Sarah and Prince Andrew's jaw-dropping Grade II-listed property, which has belonged to Andrew since the Queen Mother's death in 2002, is every inch a royal residence with grand exterior, amazing interiors and plenty of space.

Prince Andrew found himself caught up in a major royal shake up recently when it was reported that he has been asked to vacate his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. The grand property boasts some 30 rooms including seven bedrooms and 21 acres of secluded gardens, with plenty of space for the corgis to roam around.

Despite their split, Sarah and Andrew have remained famously close, not least because of their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. They are now also grandparents to two grandchildren – soon to be three.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.