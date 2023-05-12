Princess Beatrice seen seemingly preparing Princess Eugenie's baby shower

Princess Eugenie will welcome her second child in the summer

Princess Beatrice was pictured out in London on Friday carrying baby-themed balloons - and royal fans are certain Prince Andrew's eldest daughter is preparing to throw her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, a baby shower as her due date nears.

In photos shared by the MailOnline, Beatrice was snapped walking through Belgravia holding a series of balloons one of which spelt out the word 'baby' while another resembled a blue and silver heart and another was in the shape of an elephant, a sweet nod to Eugenie's patronage for Elephant Family. Back in 2021, Eugenie visited an installation of wooden elephants from the charity after they sweetly named one of the sculptures after her son, August, with it carrying the name of Assam August.

Beatrice was seen on the phone as she walked through central London and she looked incredibly stylish in a white shirt that she paired with a black and white jacket and maroon shorts. She completed the look with a pair of trainers and decided to forgo any accessories for her low-key outing.

Eugenie's pregnancy was announced back in January, with a statement from Buckingham Palace reading: "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother." Meanwhile, Eugenie shared her own message on Instagram, saying: "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

Beatrice herself is a mum to one-year-old daughter Sienna, and she also a stepmother to her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's seven-year-old son, Wolfie, and at a recent event, she made sweet comments about him.

During a speech at the Oscar's Book Prize, she spoke about her stepson's love of reading, saying: "The award holds a very special place in my heart.

© WPA Pool Eugenie is expecting her second child

"My stepson, who is now seven, and I eagerly look forward to receiving the books and going through them together. Growing up in a world surrounded by books, we can take for granted that not everyone is so lucky.

"We need to remember in a world of screens and AI, it is moments of community, including between parents and children that we need to keep alive."

Beatrice and Eugenie's children are already former close bonds and Eugenie melted hearts last month when she shared a photo of Sienna and August enjoying a day together at London Zoo.

In the snap, both children had their backs to the camera with their tiny hands pushed up against a glass enclosure as they admired penguins swimming around.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie recently shared this sweet photo of August with his cousin Sienna

Sienna's fiery red hair looked adorable, and she wrapped up in a cream borg coat, pale chinos and black trainers. August, meanwhile, looked cool in dark denim jeans and a beige coat with a white shearling collar. Alongside the image, Eugenie wrote in part: "It's World Earth Day and today is all about celebrating our planet and people doing amazing things that help protect it.

"Photo 1: August and his cousin Sienna love going to the London Zoo. It's part of the Zoological Society of London @zsllondonzoo a global wildlife conservation charity that helps to restore habitats and protect wildlife. Every time you visit you are supporting their work."

Eugenie's followers loved the rare snapshot, with one commenting: "How wonderful and cute." A second said: "So lovely to see. So cute."

© Instagram The duo headed out with their mum during the coronation

© Getty Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice seen with Queen Camilla

The pair went out on a joint outing during the coronation

© David M. Benett Princess Beatrice of York and Princess Eugenie of York

© Getty Images Eugenie and Beatrice share a close bond

