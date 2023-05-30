Ruth Langsford makes risqué on-air confession about cheeky home life with Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford's husband Eamonn Holmes has given a shocking new interview on GB News about former This Morning star Phillip Schofield and his affair with a young employee on the hit ITV show, Ruth meanwhile has stayed silent on the topic, but she did drop a huge bombshell on Tuesday’s Loose Women.

The panel were discussing sunbathing in the nude and Ruth surprised us all with a confession about her sun worshiping habits. Watch this clip to hear Ruth’s confession about her own topless sunbathing…

WATCH: Ruth explained what goes on in the privacy of her own garden

The presenter must have a very secluded garden with her husband Eamonn, where they are not overlooked. Fans have had a glimpse inside their outdoor space before, and it's very impressive! The pair pride themselves on having an immaculate garden, and before Eamonn's recent health struggles, he was the one to ensure everything was in order outside.

Their Surrey abode has a pristine lawn that they have a robot mower to cut, there are also beautifully tended flowerbeds as well as his and hers outdoor sofas ideal for relaxing days in the sunshine.

The couple have a pristine lawn at home

Their property was the location for Eamonn's horrific fall down the stairs, and the couple even had to have a stairlift installed during this tough recovery. Their TV 'son' Rylan was straight round to the house to test out the new technology!

What does Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' home look like?

See the best photos inside of their family mansion with beautiful open-plan living area and stunning a bedroom.

© Photo: Instagram Ruth showed off her lounge one day online

Ruth's mum was pictured in her kitchen

The stairs that Eamonn fell down at home

Will Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes ever move?

While the presenters appear to be very happy at their Surrey mansion, a move to Ireland has been spoken about by Irish native, Eamonn.

In an interview with Belfast Live, he was quizzed on a positive move back home one day, and to that he said: “Oh aye, that would be very much the way I'd see the future, yes. It's funny, places and peoples change but that would be very much my ambition, to be home full time."

The pair could relocate one day

Going on to say: "I miss Belfast a lot. When I’m busy it's harder to miss it because I'm engrossed in what I’m doing, but when I stop it hits me."

So one day the pair could move out of England altogether, but for now Ruth has Loose Women presenting duties and Eamonn works for GB News.

