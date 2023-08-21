Blake Lively's Barbie boudoir will totally blow your mind in unearthed video

Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively had every girl's dream bedroom when she was growing up

An earthed Access Hollywood video of Blake Lively has gone viral as it shows teen Blake getting ready for her prom in a glitzy ballgown, and as well as her blingy fashion tastes the archived clip also reveals her childhood bedroom – and wow!

Her private room is a world of pink that Barbie herself would be proud of with regal pink bed, adorned with pink sheets and cushions, pink walls and even pink blinds trimming the window. See the jaw-dropping clip…

The video showcased The Gossip Girl's early fashion preferences. "I love sparkly — anything sparkly," she gushed. "This is the one that when I walked by the door — I gasped," she beamed while sporting her pretty pink prom dress.

The 35-year-old now lives with her husband Ryan Reynolds and their four children, splitting their time between two gorgeous homes, their family home in Upstate New York, and their apartment in Tribeca.

The couple only share small glimpses into their home

Their main Upstate property set them back £4.3million in 2012 and it boasts seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and over 11 acres of land.

While the couple like to keep their private lives under wraps, they have shared a few glimpses into the house.

Their apartment has many luxurious features with access to underground parking, a children's playroom and a 71-foot indoor swimming pool and fitness center, as well as a landscaped roof terrace.

The couple have an apartment in this exclusive block

It's also been reported that the family have invested in a £1.5 million home in Wales, a 10-minute drive from Wrexham AFC, the team that Ryan co-owns along with Rob McElhenney.

Ryan and Rob purchased Wrexham in 2021 and since then the club has enjoyed huge success. In April, the team was promoted to the Football League for the first time in 15 years after being relegated in 2008.

So perhaps we will see Ryan, Blake and Co in the UK more often!

Since marrying in 2012, the couple have welcomed three daughters together James, Inez, and Betty and in 2023 they went on to welcome a new baby, whose name and gender have not been revealed.

Speaking about his children's futures Ryan admitted he isn't pushing them into acting, but he added: "When they're older, they can do whatever the hell they want. I'm excited for that. Our job is to foster as much interest in as many different things as possible at this point."

The couple have four children together

Speaking of life at home since their latest arrival, Ryan said: "It's a zoo over here. This is my office here. To be honest, I'll probably spend the rest of my life in here."

He added: "Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it. Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic. If we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble."