Strictly's Vito Coppola shows off toned physique from trendy minimalist kitchen

Vito Coppola is a firm favourite with fans of Strictly Come Dancing. His sunny demeanour, incredible dance moves, and heart-warming relationship with celebrity partner Ellie Leach – what's not to love? But what you may not know about Vito is that he has an eye for interior design too.

The Italian professional dancer has shared a Sunday workout with his 243k Instagram followers from his uber-trendy kitchen. The space is a haven for minimalists.

The dancer has opted for all-white glossy cabinetry for a kitchen that won't ever go out of style. For a slick look, Vito's kitchen also features a cabinet covering his fridge.

© Instagram Vito shared his at-home workout from his cool kitchen

The all-grey oven, coffee maker, and kettle add to the neutral aesthetic which is warmed up by the woof floor in an oak shade.

The ballroom champion keeps in shape with the workout routine which is comprised of running on the spot, star jumps, and high-knees. Vito does some intense cardio to maintain his strong physique, as well as press-ups and pull-ups.

© Instagram Keeping in shape is important for a pro dancer

Partner Ellie also lives in a beautiful home in Greater Manchester, a far cry from the cobbled streets of Coronation Street. The actress, who played Faye Windass on the soap until earlier this year, has also opted for a minimalist aesthetic in her home. She has shared a mirror selfie with her 306 thousand Instagram followers showing off her cream bedroom with gold accents.

She has also gone for a neutral grey scheme elsewhere in the house, namely in the living room and in features around her preened garden.

© Instagram Ellie's sleek garden matches the minimal interiors of her home

Though Vito is only in his second year with a celebrity partner on the hit BBC dance show, he is super popular with fans and has gained much attention for his sweet relationship with Ellie. Keen followers of the pair have speculated whether they might be dating.

Vito has shared sweet polaroid-style snaps with Ellie who are seen laughing in some and looking more sultry in coordinating outfits in others. The pro dancer shared a sentimental message that summarises the pair's joyful disposition and even shared his sweet nickname for his partner.

"Live the present and be grateful for what you have in life," Vito said. "Be happy for waking up every morning and appreciate the small things. This makes the real Happiness. These are the words that Lulú and I keep repeating to each other."

Vito has shared another adorable nickname for Ellie who he seemed to gel with easily straight away. He caused a stir when he referred to Ellie as his 'baby'. He shared a selfie captioned: "Just finished another day of rehearsal! Well done to my baby @ellielouiseleach."

© Getty Vito Coppola and Ellie Leach at the Pride Of Britain Awards

Fans just can't get enough of their undeniable chemistry. On the post, one fan commented: "Tell me you're a couple without telling me you're a couple!!" Another added: "Lots of super couple photos here - you make a really lovely couple and it shows chemistry and genuine love in your dancing, looking forward to Saturday x."

In one other post, a fan penned: "I love you guys! You two are a match made in heaven - the laughs and chemistry just show every week looks effortless and not forced and that really matters [heart emoji] rooting for you both."

Vito and Ellie have set the dancefloor alight with many incredible performances. Viewers were obsessed with their steamy near-kiss after a sensational Paso Doble. No doubt, fans will keep an eye on the pair as they head into the show's tenth week.

