Kaley Cuoco reveals unique holiday decorations in milestone photos with baby Matilda

The holiday season is a special time for families, and Kaley Cuoco is having one to remember! The Big Bang Theory star shared a sweet snap against a backdrop of some very unique holiday decorations as her seven-month-old daughter Matilda, nicknamed Tildy, experiences a world of firsts.

First-time mom Kaley, 37, has been giving the world glimpses of Tildy’s milestones on social media, following up a heartwarming video of her daughter saying “Mama” with this latest adorable moment: snaps of the baby’s first Thanksgiving.

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco dances with baby Matilda inside her $5.25m new home

Sharing a photo of herself along with actor partner Tom Pelphrey and baby Tildy - and a second close-up pic of the baby's adorable expression - Kaley expressed their gratitude for their adoring families and their ‘little bundle of heaven’.

Baby Matilda certainly looked like an angel wearing the cutest pumpkin print pants and a ruffled onesie with a slogan that said: ‘My First Thanksgiving’.

With her hair in a messy bun, mom Kaley wore a floral dress with shoulder frills that matched her daughter's, while Ozark star Tom kept it casual in a simple grey tee and jeans.

And it wasn't just the Thanksgiving outfits that caught our attention - the Christmas tree was the perfect backdrop as the family kicked off the holiday season. The decorations include whimsical white sloth, owl and unicorn baubles, along with hearts and fuzzy fir trees.

While it's not clear if the pic was snapped inside Kaley's $5.25m California home, we also noticed a piano with a children’s songbook - so it looks like mom and dad are exposing Tildy to the world of music early.

Kaley Cuoco shared how she first reacted when she heard Matilda's first words

By the looks of it, the family holiday was a huge success. “Grateful is an understatement!” she wrote alongside the pics. “We are so thankful for our amazing, loving families and this little bundle of heaven. Tildy’s first Thanksgiving was perfect!”

Fans thought the picture was perfect, too, and debated which of Tildy's famous parents she most resembles. "That baby is Tom’s twin!!!" said one commenter, while another wrote: "She is your mini me!!! Love her so much."

Tom and Kaley welcomed little Matilda in early 2023

There is one thing, though, that everyone seemed to agree with, as fans posted comments like: "You guys are the cutest couple and the baby is beautiful," and "What a cutie pie. Proud parents!!!

Meanwhile the wildlife theme of the holiday decorations seems to fit well with Kaley, who is known for her love of animals – especially rescue dogs, who have helped turn the adorable family of three into one of almost 10! “We're up to six dogs, all rescues,” Tom told W magazine. “And now we have a beautiful little girl. A human to add to the mix. The dogs all accept the human.”

He later added: “About four weeks before Matilda was going to be born, Kaley said, ‘I saw another dog that needs to be rescued. Is it crazy to rescue another dog right now?’ I said, "It's absolutely crazy, but let's do it."