Stephen Mulhern's cosy £1.6m bachelor pad where he's recovering from hospital stint

Stephen Mulhern is recovering at home following a stint in hospital this week.

The ITV presenter, known for hosting popular shows such as Catchphrase, In For a Penny, and more recently, Deal Or No Deal, was taken to Frimley Park Hospital in Camberley after he collapsed while eating at a Pizza Express restaurant in Berkshire.

A representative for the Dancing On Ice host explained the situation to HELLO! in a statement: "Stephen has had an incredibly tough time over the past few weeks.

"His beloved father recently passed away which has hit him hard and has been understandably very stressful.

© Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock Stephen Mulhern

"In addition, he had a procedure which took place yesterday (Wednesday).

"Following the anaesthetic that was administered, he had a few drinks which made him unwell and he was taken to hospital as a precaution. He is now back home recovering."

Fortunately for Stephen, he has a lovely home where he can rest.

See inside his home here…

Stephen Mulhern's £1.6m abode where he's recovering from collapse

1/ 5 © Instagram The 47-year-old snapped up a four-story townhouse in Chiswick for £1.6 million two years ago and has lived there ever since. It's thought that the former Britian's Got More Talent lives there alone and there are no reports of the presenter being in a relationship. The magician-turned-TV host has shared the odd glimpse inside his home and it looks modern and stylish. One video Stephen posted on his Instagram shows him playing around in his kitchen filming a TikTok and we can see the glossy cabinets and dark marble-topped island. The central island also has a hob with plenty of surrounding space, perfect for when Stephen is hosting his pals for a dinner party. In the background, we can see the sink area which has a window above covered by pristine white shutters.



2/ 5 © Instagram Another angle of the video shows the grey cupboards that surround the kitchen and the double oven that is mounted in the cabinets.



3/ 5 © Instagram We've only seen a snippet of Stephen in his garden but it seems it has an ideal combination of a patio for seating, plus an outdoor rug for comfort, and greenery thanks to the shrubbery along the sides of the garden, adding a touch of colour as well as privacy.



4/ 5 © Instagram This snapshot of a video shows one corner of Stephen's living room and he's clearly made it his own. The room has stairs with storage underneath, stylish wooden flooring and cream walls. There is also a cabinet full of glassware and other ornaments, and in the middle of the room sits a mustard orange sofa with throws and a Union Jack cushion.

5/ 5 © Instagram Stephen hasn't shown off much of his bedroom but this snapshot shows how there is a huge bed in the centre of the room which also has a large padded headboard in a charcoal colour.



