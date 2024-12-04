Romeo Beckham's huge never-before-seen shrine to sister Harper in London flat

Romeo Beckham is so closer than close to his teen sister Harper and on Wednesday, the model unveiled the adorable tribute he has to her inside his London flat.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 21-year-old shared a candid mirror selfie in his chic apartment, but what couldn't go unnoticed was the humongous black and white portrait he has of him and his sister.

© Instagram Romeo has a black and white portrait of him and Harper on his wall

The image in question was a sweet sibling snap taken in Miami when the pair visited The Machine Behind the Art: Inside JR’s Printing Press immersive exhibition. The wall-sized image showed Romeo sticking out his tongue whilst Harper pouted for the camera. See the photo below.

The portrait has been put into a chic black frame, perfectly in-keeping with Romeo's cool aesthetic.

The snap also showed a glimpse of the former football player's ultra-chic forest green side table complete with an off-white lamp. As for the flooring, it's no surprise the son of fashion mogul Victoria Beckham has opted for herringbone flooring in a stylish light wood.

Romeo has a second portrait along from the dazzling portrait of his sister and while there are no signs of what it is we wouldn't be surprised if it was another family snap given the close bond he has with his siblings and parents.

WATCH: Romeo Beckham looks just like Harper in unseen photos

As for his living room, Romeo has opted for a hardwood TV cabinets with black detailing and skateboards hung on the wall.

On the floor is a shaggy white rug matching the marble table and coasters in the middle of the room.

© Instagram Romeo's living room is seriously stylish

Romeo recently unveiled another special tribute to another special lady in his life: his new girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

Unlike his portrait with Harper, this time Romeo opted for a new addition to his extensive tattoo collection. The middle Beckham brother's new inking was featured on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

The photo showed Romeo getting the words "Love wins" tattooed on his leg his tattoo artist to the stars Certified Letterboy who has a studio in Soho.

Kim and Romeo went official last month when he shared a selfie of the pair during Kim's birthday celebrations. "Burthday gallll," Romeo penned in the caption.

Since then, the pair have been seen out and about enjoying romantic date nights including a trip to Chiltern Firehouse an ultra-exclusive venue frequented by A-listers alike.