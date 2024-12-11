Richard Osman's mega-stylish home with wife Ingrid in million-pound neighbourhood

Richard Osman, 54, has a successful writing career immersing himself in a world of murder and mystery, but thankfully his home life is a little less eventful with his wife Ingrid and two beloved cats, Liesl and Lottie.

The former Pointless presenter resides in Chiswick, which is an affluent area of London where house prices are over £1 million on average. Other famous celebrities reside in the same borough, including the likes of Philip Schofield and Declan Donnelly.

Richard's house is stylish and has an eclectic feel. Take a tour of the beautiful residence, peeking into his private bathroom as well as the office he uses to write his book…

1/ 5 Richard Osman's kitchen To celebrate his latest book launch, Richard shared a collection of themed gifts from his wife, and the post inadvertently revealed his cooking space complete with dark cabinets, white brick tiles and modern white worktops.





2/ 5 Richard Osman's living room The presenter shared a snap of himself enjoying a brew at home, and the candid image revealed a look inside his open-plan living space. Behind him pink stairs could be seen and an array of quirky frames. There's also a hippo ornament displayed on a dark wood floating shelf.



3/ 5 Richard Osman's dining room The House of Games star has a high-shine dinner table like nothing we've seen before – as well as being a practical place to eat dinner, it swiftly turns into a pool table perfect for fun games nights. The wood has herringbone floors and in-built shelving in a beautiful blue shade. The rest of the room is kept white, and the ceiling features spotlights.

4/ 5 © Photo: Instagram Richard Osman's bathroom Richard was totally chuffed with his new bathroom renovations, so much so that he took to Instagram to share it. The industrial-chic washroom has a freestanding bath, shower cubicle and a heated towel rail.

