Zara Tindall's unique tribute to husband Mike inside private home revealed

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall has been married to rugby legend Mike Tindall since 2011 after they first met in 2003 – and their chance meeting is marked in a romantic tribute inside their home.

They met at Manly Wharf Bar in Sydney, and speaking to The Australian Financial Review Magazine, Zara explained that they "have a picture of the bar on the wall". The royal added: "Australia is a very special place for us".

At the time, Mike was touring as part of the England rugby team and Zara was Down Under with friends.

The wall where the tribute hangs is in their own 'party barn' on Princess Anne's sprawling Gatcombe Park estate.

© William Hill Mike and Zara Tindall in their party barn space

The journalist interviewing Zara was asked to speak with the royal here instead of in their private quarters in Aston Farm, also located at Gatcombe Park.

The feature explains what the barn looks like. It "has its own kitchen and a wine rack in the shape of a horse jump. It also has a well-stocked bar featuring the Blackeye gin Mike makes with the partners from his podcast, The Good, The Bad and the Rugby."

© Getty Zara and Mike Tindall reside on 700-acre Gatcombe Park estate with Princess Anne

It's not the first time we've been treated to details of the party barn, in fact, earlier this year we got a peek inside when the couple did a sit-down interview for William Hill.

Their chic kitchen area with a giant island and industrial lighting was revealed, as well as an impressive media wall with a large television.

© ITV Mike Tindall showed off their home office during an appearance on GMB back in 2020

Although Zara and Mike seem very settled at their UK base with their three children Mia, Lena and Lucas, we wonder if a move could be on the cards for the family due to their love for Australia…

Would Zara and Mike Tindall ever move to Australia?

© Photo: Splash The pair love Australia

In a chat with HELLO! Zara touched on her annual visit to the sunshine, saying: "Mike and I both love the vibe and personality of Australia."

She continued: "It really suits us with the outdoor lifestyle and everything that comes with it. What is not to love about being here? It feels busy but being by the beach and in the middle of summer is also relaxing, especially coming from the depths of our winter right now back home.

"We have always had a love for Australia and look forward to coming here. It is a second home to us but wouldn't move here as it's too far from family, but we will continue to get down as much as we can and enjoy it while we are here."