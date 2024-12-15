Zara Tindall echoes Princess Anne's elegance in cinched jacket and sculpting knee-high boots

Zara Tindall has ended the year on a high, gracing the cover of The Australian Financial Review Magazine with her husband, Mike Tindall.

Australia holds a special place in the royal couple's heart, having set the scene for their enduring love story when they first locked eyes at the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Sydney.

In photographs captured by Hugo Bernand on the couple's Gatcombe Park estate, which they share with Zara's mother Princess Anne, the former Olympic equestrian oozes elegance and sophistication in a pie-crust white blouse, leg-sculpting white breeches and a cinched tweed jacket.

The mother-of-three looked immaculate in her 'Hacking Jacket' in beige herringbone from Harris Wharf, which she paired with heeled leather riding boots from Fairfax & Favour that skimmed just below the knee.

Zara swept her honey-blonde hair into a neat, low ponytail, radiating natural beauty as she opted for a glowy beauty combination consisting of a rosy blush, soft pink lip and light mascara.

In one photograph, the royal's solitaire diamond engagement ring was on full display as she caressed the muzzle of her beloved horse. The split platinum band from her rugby player husband features glittering pavé diamonds, and is estimated to be worth £140,000 ($200,000).

Elsewhere in the glamorous cover shoot, Zara looked sublime in a vibrant yellow mini dress as she posed with her husband. The royal donned the 'Gisela Mini Dress' from Alemais, pairing her ensemble with block heel pumps.

Meanwhile, Mike looked equally dapper in cream suit trousers, a crisp white shirt and a cobalt blue suit jacket.

Zara and Mike attend the Moet Marquee Magic Millions Raceday at the Gold Coast Turf Club in 2020

The couple are set to return to Australia's Gold Coast in January 2025 to attend the Magic Millions race week. Earlier this year, Zara said coming to the Magic Millions after several years away due to the pandemic was like "coming back home."

The couple are both keen equestrians, and attend Magic Millions event most years

She continued: "It really is like a family and it’s been hard not being here for two years," she added. A milestone event for Zara, the royal is a patron of Magic Millions Racing Women and served on the judging panel for this year's awards.