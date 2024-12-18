Mary Berry's grand £2.6m home with room she never uses

Mary Berry has lived in Henley-Upon-Thames with her husband Paul Hunnings since 2019, when they downsized from a six bedroom home to a four bedroom, but there's nothing small about this former Great British Bake-off star's abode.

The host of Mary Makes Christmas used to reside in Penn, Buckinghamshire, and as well as finding out all there is to know about her current home, you can see inside her previous property too...

© WPA Pool Mary with her husband Paul

Impressive home features

Mary's riverside residence has a whole host of hotel-worthy features including an indoor pool, tennis court and home gym - but she refuses to use the latter.

Speaking to Lumity Life in 2021, Mary revealed she never ever goes in the gym! "I play tennis and I garden and walk the dogs, but I’ve not stepped inside a gym since I was at school! Better in my mind to control what you eat, to enjoy wonderful food sensibly," she told the publication.

© Photo: Rex Mary appeared by video link from her home

It features a total of four bedrooms and comes with a separate cottage. Elsewhere, there is a double garage and a dressing room for the star to enjoy.

In 2021, Mary appeared on Lorraine and seemed to reveal a little look inside the otherwise never-pictured home. Cream carpets, white walls and sheer curtains kept a neutral aesthetic, while two large wicker plant pots added a touch of greenery on either side of the double doors. The clip also gave fans a chance to see inside the star's garden with a small wall, a flowerbed and a beautifully manicured lawn.

Mary's former homes

1/ 4 © Savills The star's previous home was picture perfect Mary previously lived at a home named 'Watercroft House' in Buckinghamshire, which acted as the location for many of her famed TV cookery shows, offering up peeks inside the residence.

2/ 4 © Savills The stunning kitchen The stunning kitchen was designed by Mike Taylor and was fitted with a four-oven AGA as well as a walk-in larder. Mary bought the home in 1988 and left her stamp on it by the time she departed.

3/ 4 © Alamy In 2010, she posed in the space, showcasing that it was decorated with white wooden cupboards and flecked quartz worktops.

4/ 4 © Savills The grand dining area The regal space featured Georgian style windows and wood cladding - it wouldn't look out of place in the King's home!

When it was up for sale earlier this year, it had an asking price of £3.5 million.

Before this, Mary and Paul owned another home in Buckinghamshire, nearby, known as the Red House. They occupied the property for nearly 20 years, before trading homes with her neighbour and moving into Watercroft House just across the road.



