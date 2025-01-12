Charlie Brooks' unusual living situation with ex and lookalike daughter, 20

Charlie Brooks' iconic EastEnders character, Janine Butcher, has an extremely dramatic dating history, which involved pushing her husband, Barry, from a cliff, but in real life, Charlie keeps things much more amicable.

The 43-year-old shares a 20-year-old daughter with her ex, entrepreneur Tony Truman, and while they split in 2006, the former couple remain extremely close – in relationship and living situation!

Post-split, the couple continued living under the same roof for over six months following their separation.

© ITV/Matt Frost/Shutterstock Charlie Brooks is taking part in Dancing on Ice 2025

Speaking of the decision to remain living together post-split, Charlie told Sunday magazine: "We knew our friendship would continue because that's how our relationship started. People ask if it’s weird still living together, but we're just getting on with it for Kiki's sake."

The Dancing on Ice star didn't stay living together long, but Tony remained close by, with Charlie sharing in 2021 that he lived in the flat above her and Kiki, often joining the mother-daughter duo in their home.

"The dynamic just works, " she shared. "We are going to grow old together, just in a very different way. He is absolutely my family and nothing will ever change that," Charlie elaborated to Kate Thornton on her podcast Wine Time.

© Instagram Charlie Brooks' daughter Kiki looks just like her

Charlie's daughter, Kiki, has since moved to New York, flying the nest to study at the NYU Tisch School of the Arts in September 2023, with Charlie saying at the time: "We bring them up to let them go."

© Instagram Charlie and Kiki look so similar

Kiki and Charlie look uncannily similar, with every mother-daughter photo Charlie shares flooded with comments on the pair looking like twins. While Charlie undoubtedly misses her mini-me when she's stateside, the space likely gives Charlie time to focus on Dancing on Ice.

Of her journey on the rink, Charlie said: "I am loving this experience more than I could have ever imagined. I gave myself a million reasons not to do it. I'm so glad I followed my heart. Often my silly little head wants to take over… but the head isn't always right.

We can't wait to see her first dance!