7 gardening jobs not to miss in February according to a pro

The days are gradually getting lighter as we inch our way out of winter, so allow your mind to think about summer days spent in your garden. If you're anything like me, you may have abandoned your garden during this cold snap, but gardening expert Jamie Shipley from Hedges Direct has put together his top jobs to be completed in February. It's time to get your outdoor space on track in 2025…

1. Remove heavy snow from shrubs, hedges, and conifers

Be sure to shake snow and ice off our trees, shrubs, and hedges to prevent them from weakening and breaking.

Brush snow gently off your plants

2. Prune evergreen shrubs and hedges

Shrubs such as Berberis, Buxus (Box), Choisya Ternata and Lavender can be cut back at this time. Just be sure to do it after the last frost. Follow up with fertiliser and mulch if you've had to cut back dramatically.

Wisteria can be pruned in February

3. Give extra care to climbing plants

Mild spells in February are a great opportunity to prune climbers like wisteria and clematis to encourage them to flower. With wisteria, prune it twice a year: once in spring and again in late summer. Clematis, however, are best to cut back once a year. Young clematis can be cut back to a minimum of 30 cm above the soil.

4. Plant flower bulbs

It's time to get excited about flowers. February opens up a wider range of flower bulbs that can be planted directly into the ground, things like Lilies, Allium and Crocosmia. Come spring, you'll be so grateful you put in the hard work now.

5. Lay new turf before it's too late

This is your last chance to easily lay new turf as if you do it when the weather warms up, it will need constant watering to thrive. The key to helping new turf to establish is to prepare the seed bed by removing all weeds and cultivating it with a layer of organic matter. Also, avoid stepping on it for a minimum of three weeks while it roots!

Now is the time to give your lawn a trim

6. Trim your lawn for Spring

If you already have an established lawn, now's the time to dust off your mower. If the weather is mild and dry, you can give your lawn a mow if it needs tidying. However, raise the blade height to the highest setting to avoid cutting too close to the bottom of the grass blades.

7. Spot diseases

Heavy rainfall and wintery conditions can cause various issues with plants, including box blights, coral spot and phytophthora root rot. Check out our guide for full details of what to do if you spot these pesky problems.