Princess Beatrice breaks down in tears as she reunites with sister Eugenie after spending Christmas apart

Princess Beatrice has reunited with her sister Princess Eugenie after the royal sisters spent their Christmas holidays apart.

The York siblings and their mother, Sarah Ferguson, appeared in a new video for the Daily Telegraph, where they celebrated the work of three fundraisers for the Teenage Cancer Trust. During the call, the royals listened to stories from three young cancer patients, as well as testimony from Kate Collins, the chief executive of the charity.

As Kate summed up, she noted that Beatrice had become emotional, remarking: "I'm sorry I seem to have upset people on the call."

Wiping tears away, Beatrice replied: "Totally the opposite. I'm inspired. I am pregnant so I cry at absolutely everything." The royal's candid comment caused her sister to stifle a giggle.

© Getty Images The Yorks have been patrons of the Teenage Cancer Trust for decades

Sarah and her daughters regularly take part in the calls, with Sarah having been a trustee of the charity, which helps teenagers and young people living with cancer, for over 30 years.

Back in 2022, Sarah and Beatrice were seen wiping tears away when the royal mum-of-two was praised by Dr Adrian Whiteson and Myrna Whiteson, founders and life presidents of the charity, for her decades of work with the charity.

© UK Press via Getty Images Beatrice and Eugenie have now reunited

The video call marked the first reunion of Beatrice and Eugenie after the royals ended up spending their Christmas break apart from one another.

Eugenie spent the holidays with her in-laws for the first time since she married Jack Brooksbank back in 2018. The mother-of-two shares a close bond with Jack's parents George and Nicola Brooksbank, whom she's previously described as "wonderful people."

© Getty Eugenie spent Christmas with her husband and in-laws

In her post-engagement interview with the BBC in 2018, the Princess said: "They're really wonderful people. Seven years, you get to know people pretty well. They're already sort of parents and brother."

Beatrice, meanwhile, was expected to spend the holidays abroad with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his family, however, she had to cancel her plans following medical advice. The royal, who is pregnant with her second child, was cautioned against travelling long distances.

© Getty Beatrice spent Christmas in Sandringham

As a result, Beatrice and Edoardo spent the holidays with other members of the royal family at Sandringham.

At the royals' annual walkabout, Beatrice was seen alongside Edoardo and her stepson, Wolfie. The glowing royal chose a chic bump-skimming coat that beautifully accentuated her blossoming baby bump.

