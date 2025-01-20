Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle's kind habit her neighbours praise her for
Subscribe
Meghan Markle's kind habit her neighbours praise her for
Meghan Markle drinking cup of herbal tea at home in California© Sussex royal

Meghan Markle's kind habit her neighbours praise her for

The Duchess of Sussex has a penchant for gift-giving, particularly to her celebrity friends

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It's no secret the Duchess of Sussex is one to care about the details. 

In the trailer for her postponed Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which ties in with the upcoming launch of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, the Duchess is seen baking for her family, hosting friends, and sharing tips for beautiful floral arrangements to be displayed in her $29 million Montecito mansion

WATCH: Trailer for Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix series

Expressing her love language of 'gift giving' is nothing new for the wife of Prince Harry, who penned in her former lifestyle blog, The Tig: "When it comes to gifts, be it breakfast in bed, a sweet love note, or a single flower, (because we can't always get our hands on Taylor Tomassi Hill bouquets), it really is the thought that counts."

Some of Meghan's closest friends will appear in the show© Netflix
The Duchess of Sussex loves to host in her Montecito home

Luckily for Meghan's neighbours, her generosity also extends to those who share her exclusive Montecito zip code. 

Oprah Winfrey, who owns a Montecito estate called "Promised Land" within driving distance of Harry and Meghan's sprawling home, revealed that Meghan had delivered her a thoughtful Christmas gift last year. 

 The US TV presenter revealed that Meghan, 43, had sent her a Tatcha Hinoki skincare set, which she dubbed one of her favourite things.

The Tatcha set, which includes the Hinoki Body Wash, Body Milk, and Body Oil, $112 / £54 is infused with the refreshing scent of the Japanese cypress plant. Its luxurious formula gently cleanses, exfoliates, nourishes, and hydrates the skin, leaving it soft and smooth. 

Tatcha Forest Awakening gift© Tatcha
Meghan gifted Oprah the Tatcha Forest Awakening gift

Oprah herself raved about the gift, saying: "This is a favorite Favorite thing - with the scent of a forest sent to me by my neighbour Meghan. If you were to come into my house, you’d see this body wash, body oil, and body milk right by the tub."

It's not the first time Meghan has extended her love for gift giving with her close friends. Ahead of the launch of her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard last year, the mother-of-two sent 50 packages of her home-recipe jams to some of Hollywood's most famous faces. 

Tracy Robbins shares photo of American Riviera Orchard jam© @mrstracyrobbins/Instagram
Tracy Robbins shares photo of American Riviera Orchard jam

The beautiful gift packages came presented in a large serving bowl filled with vibrant lemons and hand-picked flowers; they were sent to the likes of Kris Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, Tracee Ellis Ross and Abigail Spencer, Meghan's close friend and former Suits co-star. 

Mindy Kaling, another jam recipient, penned on Instagram upon receiving her jam gift package: "This is like an ad for sunshine and happiness." 

shares photo of American Riviera Orchard jam© @delfinablaquier/Instagram
Delfina Blaquier shares photo of American Riviera Orchard jam

If that doesn't sum up Meghan's kind gesture, we don't know what does.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More