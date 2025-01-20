Meghan Markle's kind habit her neighbours praise her for

It's no secret the Duchess of Sussex is one to care about the details.

In the trailer for her postponed Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which ties in with the upcoming launch of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, the Duchess is seen baking for her family, hosting friends, and sharing tips for beautiful floral arrangements to be displayed in her $29 million Montecito mansion.

Expressing her love language of 'gift giving' is nothing new for the wife of Prince Harry, who penned in her former lifestyle blog, The Tig: "When it comes to gifts, be it breakfast in bed, a sweet love note, or a single flower, (because we can't always get our hands on Taylor Tomassi Hill bouquets), it really is the thought that counts."

Luckily for Meghan's neighbours, her generosity also extends to those who share her exclusive Montecito zip code.

Oprah Winfrey, who owns a Montecito estate called "Promised Land" within driving distance of Harry and Meghan's sprawling home, revealed that Meghan had delivered her a thoughtful Christmas gift last year.

The US TV presenter revealed that Meghan, 43, had sent her a Tatcha Hinoki skincare set, which she dubbed one of her favourite things.

The Tatcha set, which includes the Hinoki Body Wash, Body Milk, and Body Oil, $112 / £54 is infused with the refreshing scent of the Japanese cypress plant. Its luxurious formula gently cleanses, exfoliates, nourishes, and hydrates the skin, leaving it soft and smooth.

Oprah herself raved about the gift, saying: "This is a favorite Favorite thing - with the scent of a forest sent to me by my neighbour Meghan. If you were to come into my house, you’d see this body wash, body oil, and body milk right by the tub."

It's not the first time Meghan has extended her love for gift giving with her close friends. Ahead of the launch of her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard last year, the mother-of-two sent 50 packages of her home-recipe jams to some of Hollywood's most famous faces.

The beautiful gift packages came presented in a large serving bowl filled with vibrant lemons and hand-picked flowers; they were sent to the likes of Kris Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, Tracee Ellis Ross and Abigail Spencer, Meghan's close friend and former Suits co-star.

Mindy Kaling, another jam recipient, penned on Instagram upon receiving her jam gift package: "This is like an ad for sunshine and happiness."

If that doesn't sum up Meghan's kind gesture, we don't know what does.