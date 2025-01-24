Reese Witherspoon's old-fashioned powder room at million-dollar home divides fans

Reese Witherspoon is one of the few A-list stars who has taken her fans on full tours of her homes via social media. However, showing off a particular room somewhat backfired as Reese's taste in interior design proved to be an acquired one.

The You're Cordially Invited actress, who appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night, took to Instagram to give her fans a full tour of her powder room – a retro take on a bathroom that modern homes rarely feature.

The space was covered in two contrasting sets of printed wallpaper in blush pink hues and had a traditional chessboard tile flooring to lean into the clashing look. The room also featured a pink and grey marbled sink and a rose gold-framed mirror.

"Not my style....do not like seeing the exposed pipe under the sink. A cabinet should be installed," wrote one disapproving follower, while another added: "I agree that there should’ve been a cabinet. It looks like a public bathroom.

A third fan penned: "It's too busy and gives me a headache looking at night! Each to their own! I love you Reese and admire you immensely but I don't need to love your wallpaper."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Home Edit's Emily and Lauren organised Reese Witherspoon's house

However, other fans jumped to Reese's defense and praised her individualistic approach to design. "Wow, this is what powder room dreams are made of," said one adoring fan, while another commented: "Love this design and how it exudes her style and personality."

© Eric Ford Elle Woods would love Reese's powder room

While talking viewers through the design, the Legally Blonde actress, 48, offered them an insight into her attachment to the space. "I can't wait to show you my powder room, it's the room I'm most proud of," she said. "Powder rooms are a place to express your personality, and I get really excited when my friends come over, [I'm] like, 'Go to the bathroom, it's really fun'."

© Instagram Reese shared at-home photos on her son Deacon's birthday

Reese's happy place(s)

© Instagram Reese Witherspoon's kitchen is a lesson in design mastery

The actress boasts a number of impressive properties in her portfolio. The crown jewel is her $21.5 million English country-style home in the Pacific Palisades, however, she also owns a tranquil $12.5 million Malibu retreat and up until 2022, owned a $7.3 million manor house in Belle Meade, Tennessee.

© Instagram Reese's reading corner is gorgeous

DISCOVER: Reese Witherspoon shares confusing layout of $15.9m LA home in rare video

One of the highlights of one of Reese's many homes is her beautiful reading nook. The star, who started her hugely popular book club in 2017, has been seen reading on a pale blue and white patterned armchair in her living room which also features a dresser stacked high with leatherbound books and a standing lamp for cozy lighting.