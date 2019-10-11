﻿
Who lives at Kensington Palace? Meet Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal neighbours

Ah, how the other half live!

kensington palace inner courtyard obama visit
Photo: © Getty Images
Kensington Palace has been home to some of the most senior members of the royal family for years. The most famous current residents are, of course, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who live in a 20-room, four-storey mansion with their three young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and their royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. Their home, Apartment 1A, previously belonged to Princess Margaret and boasts facilities including five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and staff quarters.

The Cambridges made the permanent move to Apartment 1A in 2017, just in time for George to start school and Charlotte to enrol in nursery. They had previously lived in their lavish country house, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, which was a wedding gift from the Queen. Click through to see more of the Cambridges' home and find out who else lives at Kensington Palace…

kate-middleton-home-the-obamas
Photo: © Getty Images
Here, William, Kate and Harry are pictured with former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle. The Obamas were on an official visit to the UK and welcomed into the Cambridges' family home.

Apartment 1A, which overlooks Hyde Park, was opened up to give 20 rooms instead of the original 30. Modern fittings around the house include underfloor heating, encrypted WIFI, a TV projector and a panic room.

kensington-palace-ivy-cottage-princess-eugenie
Photo: © Getty Images
Ivy Cottage – Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank moved into Ivy Cottage a few months before their October 2018 royal wedding. Fans were treated to a glimpse inside the three-bedroom house in October 2019, when Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran filmed a video there for World Mental Health Week.

A black-and-white official portrait from Eugenie and Jack's wedding hangs on the wall in the hallway, showing the couple sat in the carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel. There is a fireplace in the hallway, while a doorway leads through to a lounge, where there is a sofa lined with orange cushions, and candles on display on a shelf.

Eugenie used to live with her sister Princess Beatrice at St James's Palace.

apartment-1
Photo: © Getty Images
Apartment 1

Prince Harry and Meghan were said to be moving next door to William and Kate at Apartment 1 before they eventually relocated to Windsor in spring 2019. The property was home to the Queen's cousin the Duke of Gloucester and his wife the Duchess of Gloucester, but the couple, whose three children are grown up, moved out in 2019. They downsized to live at the Old Stables at Kensington Palace.

Apartment 1 boasts 21 rooms and has adjoining doors to William and Kate's house. Royal accounts revealed that refurbishment for the Duke and Duchess' new home cost £400,000. According to the report: "The scheme allows for the complete refurbishment of the property including the old and failing mechanical and electrical systems. The project commenced in January 2019 and is due for completion in summer 2019."

kensington-palace-prince-michael-of-kent
Photo: © Getty Images
Apartment 10 – Prince and Princess Michael of Kent

This five-bedroom, five-reception room apartment is home to Prince Michael of Kent and his wife Princess Michael. The couple have lived in the palace since the seventies and were once neighbours with Diana, Princess of Wales, who lived next door at combined Apartment 8 and 9.

The Kents, who do not undertake duties or engagements for the Queen in an official capacity, came under fire in the 2000s when it was revealed that they do not pay rent. Her Majesty had been paying her cousin's £120,000 rent, while he and his wife only took care of the weekly utility bill.

Members of parliament demanded that they start paying their £10,000-a-month market rate rent in 2002.

duke-and-duchess-of-kent
Photo: © Getty Images
Wren House – The Duke and Duchess of Kent

Next door to Princess Eugenie and Jack are the Queen's cousin, the Duke of Kent, and his wife Katherine. Their modest two-storey cottage, which once housed palace staff, overlooks a walled garden and is slightly detached from the palace. It was named after Sir Christopher Wren, the palace's chief restorer.

kensington-palace-apartment-princess-diana
Photo: © Getty Images
Apartment 8 and 9 – formerly occupied by Diana, Princess of Wales

Princess Diana lived in Apartments 8 and 9 even after her divorce from Prince Charles. Her sons Prince William and Prince Harry were raised there and attended nursery and junior school nearby, before going to Eton College.

According to biographer Andrew Morton, the palace was a "children's paradise" with its long passageways, a helicopter pad, and many outdoor gardens, including one on the roof where the family spent many hours.

kensington palace apartment 8
Photo: © Getty Images
Nowadays, the buildings are mainly occupied by palace staff. Apartment 8 is used by Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry for their work projects. The property was renovated for the purpose, and was converted into a newsroom for the day when Kate acted as a guest editor for the Huffington Post in February 2016.

kate-middleton-kensington-palace
Photo: © Getty Images
State Apartments – available for rent

The State Apartments of the palace, those that are not open to the public, have long been home to members of the extended royal family. A handful of retired military personnel and staff also live in the apartments.

