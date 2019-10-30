﻿
15 Photos | Homes

Inside Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's three amazing homes in London, LA and Malibu

The couple divide their time between three properties with their three children

1/15
1-Robbie-Williams-Ayda-Field-son-birthday
Photo: © Instagram
1/15

Loose Women's Ayda Field and her husband Robbie Williams often keep fans updated on their enviable lifestyle on Instagram, dividing their time between London and Los Angeles with their three children – Teddy, Charlie and Coco. The couple have three incredible homes to choose from, including a £17.5million west London mansion, a property in Los Angeles, and a third £15.9million mansion in Malibu that once belonged to Janet Jackson. Until recently, they had also been renting another property in London as they underwent a planning battle with their neighbour Jimmy Page.

While the couple share regular photos from inside their houses, Ayda's co-star Nadia Sawalha also gave further insight into the family’s US home after her visit there at the end of April 2018, revealing that they have their own housekeeping staff and a chef, as well as a larder (which Nadia said she couldn't resist going into), as well as an outdoor swimming pool.

Robbie and Ayda pulled out all the stops for their son Charlie's 5th birthday in October 2019, hosting a dragon-themed sleepover party. As the youngster opened his presents, fans got a look inside the couple's dining room, where there is a long wooden dining table and a cosy window seat, with a striking portrait hanging on the wall above the fireplace. Take a look through the gallery to see more of their home…

2-Robbie-Williams-Ayda-Field-son-sleepover
Photo: © Instagram
2/15

A second room had also been transformed in honour of Charlie's birthday sleepover, with orange, red and yellow balloons to look like fire, and a fake log fire in the centre of the teepees so that the children could pretend they were camping in the comfort of the luxurious house.

robbie-williams-home-kitchen-at-christmas
Photo: © Instagram
3/15

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's  LA house has been given a festive makeover ahead of Christmas Day. At the beginning of December, Ayda shared a photo of herself making some crafts in the kitchen, which had been decorated with a beautiful garland draped around the cabinets. 

Robbie Williams house Malibu
Photo: © Splash
4/15

Robbie and Ayda bought this Italian-style villa in Malibu in July 2018, which once belonged to Janet Jackson. Boasting four bedrooms, a private swimming pool and huge family room where they can spend time with their young children it's easy to see why the couple were so charmed by the property.

Robbie Williams house Malibu inside
Photo: © Splash
5/15

The spacious residence spans 3,592-square-foot over three storeys, with a gourmet kitchen featuring a breakfast bar and separate dining area, as well as a master bedroom suite with its own custom spa bath and private ocean-view terrace.

Robbie Williams Ayda Field hallway
Photo: © Instagram
6/15

Robbie and his wife Ayda gave fans a glimpse inside their London home ahead of a night out in October. The couple, who were dressed to impress, struck a pose in the doorway to their living room. Both the room and hallway outside have stripped back wooden flooring that has been covered with a huge cream rug. Their living room has cream walls and open fireplace at the centre, with a large silver mirror and framed artwork adding the decorative touches.

Robbie Williams bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
7/15

Ayda shared a cheeky peek inside their bathroom in an Instagram post after catching her husband reading Gary Barlow's autobiography in the bath. The white tub has wooden panelling surrounding it and sits next to a window, which has white blinds hanging next to it to protect their modesty. The couple have taken note of one of the year's biggest interiors trends – bathroom plants - by placing a number of plants and succulents around the bathtub alongside their luxury toiletries.

Ayda Field house LA christmas
Photo: © Instagram
8/15

Ayda shared a look inside the family’s LA home at Christmas, with this photo of them standing in front of their impressive Christmas tree. The huge tree stood in the corner of the room in between two sets of double doors leading out to their terrace and swimming pool, with a pale grey sofa and beautiful dolls’ house belonging to their daughter Teddy visible in the background.

Robbie Williams lounge
Photo: © Instagram
9/15

The perfect 'man cave' for Robbie, this room appears to feature several comfy chairs and sofas, all positioned towards the TV and games console, where the singer can enjoy a "Dad's night in". The room has wooden flooring and a neutral colour scheme like the rest of the property, but green curtains and a Union Jack print cushion add pops of colour.

Ayda Field living room
Photo: © Instagram
10/15

One photo shared by Ayda to celebrate Robbie's return home showcased their huge lounge, which is furnished with a cream sofa and chaise longue, with floor-to-ceiling windows that look out onto their private garden. The actress pulled out all the stops by placing huge "Welcome Home" balloons in the middle of the room.

Robbie Williams hallway
Photo: © Instagram
11/15

This room has tiled flooring and white walls, with a Banksy print of two policemen kissing hanging on the walls. A wooden console table can be seen in the background, with a vase of flowers on top and an additional artwork hanging overhead.

Robbie Williams hallway
Photo: © Instagram
12/15

Ayda repurposed the space over Christmas so family and friends could each get into the festive spirit by decorating their own gingerbread houses. The mum-of-two lined up two long tables with tartan stools, adding mini Christmas trees to the table for an extra festive touch.

Robbie Williams kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
13/15

The spacious kitchen has dark wooden cabinets and two marble-topped island units at the centre, where flowers and Robbie's birthday cake can be seen on display. There is a bricked alcove over the oven, while the walls are painted cream to complement the stone tiles and brickwork.

Robbie Williams kitchen table
Photo: © Instagram
14/15

At the end of the kitchen there is a large oval wooden dining table positioned in the bay window. There is seating for up to ten people here, so Robbie, Ayda and their children can enjoy meals together along with other family and friends.

robbie-williams-home-dining-room-table
Photo: © Instagram
15/15

In October, Robbie Williams got stuck into some Halloween craft making with his children Teddy and Charlie, and gave a glimpse inside their modern dining room at their house in LA in the process. 

