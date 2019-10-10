You might like...
-
Looking for New Year's Eve party hairstyle ideas? Let these royal ladies inspire you
The royals know good party hair...
-
Every time Kate Middleton and other royals have borrowed the Queen's jewellery
From sparkly tiaras to teardrop earrings...
-
Kate Middleton takes Prince George and Princess Charlotte to join the Queen on Christmas Day outing - all the photos
-
The royal family's talents revealed - including Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte
-
Royal Style Watch Christmas Special: 2019's most glamorous regal outfits