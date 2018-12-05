﻿
Inside Sandringham House where the Queen and Princes Charles, William and Harry will meet for crisis talks

The Queen has summoned her son and grandsons to her Norfolk estate for important meetings

Sandringham-Estate-Grounds
Photo: © Rex
Sandringham House will play host to 'crisis talks' between the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry on Monday, following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's announcement that they plan to "step back" from royal duties. The Queen summoned her eldest son and grandsons to her Norfolk estate, where she has been spending her extended winter break, for important discussions about Prince Harry and Meghan's future role within the royal family.

Her Majesty has been staying at her Norfolk residence since before Christmas, and typically stays there until early February, after marking the anniversary of her father's death privately. She is one of four monarchs to have continued to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham, and it's easy to see why she loves spending time on the 600-acre estate. As well as staying in the 19th-century Sandringham House, the Queen and her family are regular visitors to the estate's church, St. Mary Magdalene, where Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their debut at the annual Christmas Day service in 2019. Keep reading to see more of the Sandringham Estate…

2-Sandringham-House
Photo: © Getty Images
Sandringham House was bought by Queen Victoria in 1862 for the Prince of Wales, who found the property too small and had a larger building commissioned. The Grade II-listed building is Jacobethan in style, and has a ballroom, saloon and spacious dining room where the royal can enjoy their Christmas lunch.

3-Sandringham-House-gardens
Photo: © Getty Images
The grounds of Sandringham are scenic to say the least, with a beautiful lake and gardens that the royals can explore.

4-St-Mary-Magdalene-Church-Sandringham
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen and other senior royals attend the Christmas Day mass at St. Mary Magdalene Church in the Sandringham Estate each year, before returning to Sandringham House for lunch.

5-The-Queen-Christmas-message-Sandringham
Photo: © Getty Images
Sandringham House was the location for the Queen's first ever Christmas broadcast in 1952. Her Majesty now tends to record her annual message in Buckingham Palace before going to Sandringham for the holidays.

6-Anmer-Hall-Sandringham
Photo: © Getty Images
Anmer Hall is Prince William and Kate's country residence, which was given to them by the Queen following their royal wedding in 2011. It is located on the Sandringham Estate and is where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will stay with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. In 2017, the family also hosted Prince Harry and Meghan.

