Inside Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's 3 fabulous homes in London, LA and Malibu

It has been an exciting time for Robbie Williams and Ayda Field after they announced the surprise arrival of their fourth child, a baby boy named Beau, on Valentine's Day. Not only that, but they got a new puppy only a few days later! Luckily, they have plenty of space for their growing family, as they own three incredible homes in the UK and US.
The couple regularly share photos from inside their impressive properties; a £17.5million mansion in Holland Park, a stunning house with its own swimming pool in Los Angeles, and a £15.9million mansion near the coast in Malibu, which once belonged to Janet Jackson. Ayda's Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha also gave further insight into the family’s US home after her visit there at the end of April 2018, revealing that they have their own housekeeping staff and a chef, as well as a larder (which Nadia said she couldn't resist going into), and an outdoor swimming pool. Keep reading to see more of Robbie and Ayda's houses…
Robbie and Ayda's London dining room was transformed for Christmas, when they hosted a gingerbread house decorating party for their children and their friends. The huge room in their London home has two long wooden dining tables, including one featuring a striking pendant light installation hanging overhead. The couple have hung a selection of colourful portraits on the wall behind the table, while a beautiful garland is strung over the fireplace in the corner.