Jennifer Aniston shares a peek inside her gorgeous Beverly Hills home

Jennifer Aniston has previously said she would love to be an interior designer if she wasn't an actress, and she certainly appears to have a flair for it judging by the photos she has shared of her stunning home. The Friends star lives in Beverly Hills following her split from ex-husband Justin Theroux, in a property that boasts a huge terrace with panoramic views, an outdoor swimming pool and a huge Koi pond.
The 51-year-old has lived in some incredible properties throughout her career, including a mansion in Bel-Air that she shared with Justin Theroux, which the former couple put up for sale after their split. Jennifer previously lived in another Beverly Hills mansion with her first husband Brad Pitt, which is currently on the market for £34million. However, her current house is the first huge solo renovation project she carried out, with the aim of creating a house that worked just as well as a 'Zen-like retreat' as it does for entertaining. Keep reading to see more of Jennifer's home, and some of her former properties…