Celebrities share a look at their inventive home school setups: Victoria Beckham, Amanda Holden and more

Following school closures across the UK, many celebrities have traded their typical daily routines as TV and radio presenters, musicians and athletes for new roles as teachers to their children – and many of them have already admitted they are finding it a challenge. While some have set up dedicated desk spaces for their children to continue learning, others have developed more creative homeschooling solutions, transforming their dining rooms, children's playrooms and living rooms into classrooms for the time being.
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham has been utilising technology to help her daughter Harper continue her education at home, and shared a look at the eight-year-old taking a maths lesson using a tablet at the dining table in their London home on Monday.