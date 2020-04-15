﻿
Inside Islands to Highlands chef James Martin's beautiful country home

Photo: © Instagram
James Martin regularly makes television appearances from his home, and has been welcoming celebrity guests into his kitchen for his ITV show, James Martin's Saturday Morning, since 2018. However, the Islands to Highlands star has had to improvise while sharing live cooking tutorials on This Morning during the coronavirus lockdown, with an Instagram post revealing how he had perched his phone on top of a stool on his worktop for a hands-free demo.

Understandably, many of James' Instagram posts focus on his kitchen, but we've also been given a look at his beautiful garden, which has rolling countryside views and a greenhouse for growing fresh produce. Keep reading to see more of where James lives with his girlfriend Louise Davies…

2-James-Martin-kitchen-filming
Photo: © Instagram
The chef's kitchen has a large stainless steel topped island with two induction hobs and plenty of space for food preparation. His appliances are also stainless steel, while a wooden cabinet resting against one wall showcases a selection of glassware.

3-James-Martin-kitchen-background
Photo: © Instagram
James has pale wooden cabinets lining the wall with black polished worktops and white tiles on the bottom half of the wall. Open shelving displays a selection of cookbooks, jars and utensils.

4-James-Martin-kitchen-wall
Photo: © Instagram
Viewers of James' ITV show will recognise the lit-up 'Welcome' sign that is displayed on the top shelf in his kitchen, and stands out against his bold green walls.

5-James-Martin-pizza-oven
Photo: © Instagram
Lucky James can still enjoy freshly-baked pizzas during the lockdown, as he has his own traditional pizza oven in his kitchen.

6-James-Martin-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
The garden at James' home is huge, with a greenhouse, expansive lawns and idyllic countryside views.

