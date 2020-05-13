Inside Jamie Oliver's incredible £6m Essex mansion where he is isolating with wife Jools

Jamie Oliver and his family moved out of their home in Hampstead Heath, north London, last year and into a country mansion in Essex, where they are currently isolating amid coronavirus. The celebrity chef now calls the village of Finchingfield – dubbed one of the most picturesque in England – home, after moving to Spains Hall, a £6million 16th century mansion.
It is located on a 70-acre estate and includes a six-bedroom farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge and converted stables. Both Jamie and Jools have given a look at different areas inside since staying at home amid coronavirus, and it's every bit as luxurious as you'd expect. Keep reading to see inside their Essex home, as well as their former London property…