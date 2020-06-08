﻿
Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's mind-blowing LA home

Chrissy Teigen has made a name for herself for being real. From stretch marks to naked pregnancy photos, she shares it all, and that includes a look inside her home with husband John Legend. The pair purchased their Beverly Hills mansion from Rihanna in 2016 and called upon interiors designer Don Stewart, who also designed Kanye West's home, to create their space. The results? Prepare yourself…

chrissy teigen hallway a
The hallway

Upon entering the house, John Legend keeps his large grand piano - black to coordinate with the black hardwood flooring.

chrissy teigen kitchen
The kitchen

Chrissy Teigen's kitchen plays host to the creation of her much-loved recipes, so it's only right that it's of top quality. There's a large marble island, rustic wooden cupboards, and the same dark hardwood flooring that runs throughout the house.

chrissy teigen pantry a
The pantry

Everyone from Kim Kardashian to Stacey Solomon has been showing off their kitchen cupboard transformations, but Chrissy's pantry gives them all a run for their money. She organises ingredients according to labelled tubs, showcases condiments on shelves and stores snacks in separate drawers.

chrissy teigen front room a
The living room

Chrissy and John have a large cream sofa in their living room, while a big geometric print rug makes the room more homely against the hardwood flooring.

chrissy teigen living room a
From the other side, you can see a glass fireplace on a marble wall, as well as a selection of house plants in vintage copper vases.

chrissy teigen tv a
The fireplace sits below a large flatscreen TV.

chrissy teigen living room diner a
Between the kitchen, living room and entryway, the downstairs space is entirely open-plan.

chrissy teigen garden backyard a
The backyard

Chrissy and John's backyard played a huge part in their renovation. "The deck is the most alluring part of the house," John told Architectural Digest. "We loved the idea that the outside becomes an organic extension of the living area. It's what makes Los Angeles so seductive." 

chrissy-teigen-home-garden
To make it their own, the couple added several day beds surrounding the swimming pool, and a large deck overlooking Beverly Hills.

chrissy teigen wardrobe a
The walk-in wardrobe

From the endless rows of clothes to the outdoor balcony, Chrissy's wardrobe is nothing short of heaven. There's even a lounge area complete with flatscreen TV. 

chrissy teigen home gym a
The home gym

Chrissy and John also have their own home gym, complete with a reformer pilates bed and all the nuts and bolts.

chrissy teigen home pool a
The pool

As well as an outdoor pool, Chrissy and John have an indoor pool. The space features brown brick flooring and cream walls, with large arched windows in black frames.

chrissy teigen baby nrusery a
The playroom

Chrissy and John also live with their daughter Luna and son Miles, who have their very own playroom. It features the same muted colour scheme as the rest of the house, while the children also have a selection of giant-sized cuddly toys.

