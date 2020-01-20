﻿
20 Photos | Homes

Inside Strictly Come Dancing's Dianne Buswell's incredible London home with Joe Sugg

The couple moved in together in August 2019

Inside Strictly Come Dancing's Dianne Buswell's incredible London home with Joe Sugg
You're reading

Inside Strictly Come Dancing's Dianne Buswell's incredible London home with Joe Sugg

1/20
Next

Inside the Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward's stunning kitchen at Bagshot Park
Chloe Best
joe sugg bday with dianne
Photo: © Instagram
1/20

Strictly star Dianne Buswell moved in with her boyfriend Joe Sugg in 2019. Joe bought his modern London flat in 2016, and the couple have both shared several posts from inside their home with their fans on Instagram, complete with jaw-dropping rooftop and their own foosball table. They also have a special Strictly neighbour too – Dr Ranj, who competed alongside Joe on the show in 2018! Take a look through the gallery to see more of Dianne and Joe's house…

strictly dianne buswell joe sugg home kitchen a
2/20

Strictly pro Dianne and Joe recently posed for a photo in their ultra-modern kitchen. It features minimalist grey cupboards and a marble island unit in the middle, with a high-tech induction hob. 

strictly dianne buswell joe sugg home roof a
3/20

Joe shared a photo of Dianne enjoying her time off from Strictly rehearsals on their rooftop during the coronavirus pandemic. It boasts views across the whole of London, as well as an outdoor eating area and bean bags for the couple to sit on. 

dianne-buswell-joe-sugg-inside-garden
4/20

The rooftop also has a large egg chair where the Strictly stars previously posed for a snap, while this post revealed that the apartment has floor-to-ceiling glass windows surrounding the open-plan kitchen and living area.

joe and dianne easter celebrate
Photo: © Instagram
5/20

Before they moved in, Joe and Dianne shared this adorable picture as they celebrated the Easter holidays. The picture shows a little glimpse into the home they now share after Strictly's Dianne moved in, including chic grey curtains and stylish cushions. 

joe sugg and dianne buswell 30 bday
Photo: © Instagram
6/20

Joe and Dianne shared this clip to mark Dianne's 30th in 2019. The picture showed their kitchen's skylight as well as the decorative plants. 

dianne-buswell-celebrates-followers
Photo: © Instagram
7/20

Dianne shared this clip to celebrate reaching 100,000 subscribers on YouTube. The Strictly dancer's house plants and chic light can be seen in the background. 

Dianne-Buswell-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
8/20

Dianne tucked into a tasty breakfast for this Instagram post which showed a glimpse into their chic flat. We spy a football table! 

Joe-Sugg-Dianne-Buswell-glitterball-trophies
Photo: © Instagram
9/20

The couple have not one, but two, Strictly glitter balls to go on display in their home after winning the Strictly Come Dancing live tour at the beginning of 2019. Joe and Dianne showed off their matching trophies as they returned home in February.

Joe-Sugg-Dianne-Buswell-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
10/20

Joe and Dianne shared a peek inside their bedroom on Instagram, after investing in a new television that had been mounted on the wall opposite the bed.

Joe-Sugg-house-bedroom
11/20

Many of Joe's videos are filmed from his bedroom. The room has an upholstered bed with plain white bedding, and two striking industrial-style lamps placed on bedside tables at either side.

Photo: YouTube

Joe-Sugg-house-bedroom-1
Photo: © Instagram
12/20

"Early bird," Joe captioned this photo as he sat in bed with a hot drink one morning.

GALLERY: See Joe's sister Zoella's amazing Brighton home

Joe-Sugg-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
13/20

Joe shared this photo on the proud day he first moved into his home, offering a glimpse at his contemporary open plan kitchen. The room has grey glossy cabinets and dark wooden flooring, with white worktops and built-in appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows appear to lead out to a garden/ terrace, and give the added benefit of filling the space with natural light.

Joe-Sugg-kitchen-birthday-party
Photo: © Instagram
14/20

Joe hosted his fellow Strictly contestants and other friends at his home to celebrate his 27th birthday in September. We don’t know what we love more – his modern kitchen or his Strictly-themed cake!

RELATED: Take a peek inside Joe's neighbour Dr Ranj's home

Joe-Sugg-kitchen-living-room
15/20

The kitchen and living room area is open plan, and appears to have a wraparound garden/ terrace. The 27-year-old has designed the space for entertaining, with large sofas and his foosball table taking pride of place.

Photo: YouTube

Joe-Sugg-house-living-room
16/20

A grey corner sofa has been topped with red scatter cushions, while floor-length grey curtains cover the patio doors. Rather than opting for a wall-mounted TV, Joe has gone one step further, setting up a home cinema with projector mounted on the ceiling.

Photo: YouTube

Joe-Sugg-hallway-1
Photo: © Instagram
17/20

A set of wooden and glass double doors lead through to the hallway, which has a staircase featuring under-stair lighting, and leads through to a number of other rooms.

Photo: YouTube

Joe-Sugg-hallway
18/20

Joe has added character to his hallway by hanging comic-inspired prints on the walls, but the space has an otherwise neutral decor, with light walls and dark wooden doors.

Photo: YouTube

Joe-Sugg-office
19/20

Joe gave viewers a peek inside his home office on YouTube, showing off the huge amount of technology he uses to film and edit his videos, with two desktop screens plus a laptop. The large corner desk has also been topped with framed posters and memorabilia from his career.

Photo: YouTube

Joe-Sugg-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
20/20

The YouTuber gave a peek inside his bathroom as he relaxed after a whirlwind week on Strictly. While we can’t see much, he does appear to have a free-standing bathtub and has added some greenery with plants.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...