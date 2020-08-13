﻿
Inside Prince Charles' stunning Scottish home Dumfries House: all the photos

The Prince of Wales owns a large country estate which is also open to the public

Bridie Wilkins
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall might have Birkhall as their main Scottish residence, but Prince Charles and his charity The Prince's Trust also own Dumfries House in the same country. The Prince of Wales, Camilla, and other members of the royal family often attend events there, while the property is also open to the public and has a lodge where visitors are able to stay overnight. Naturally, it's also one of the most beautiful homes we have ever seen. Take a look.

In 2017, Prince Charles was joined by Ireland's president Michael D Higgins in the Yellow Room. Also known as The Family Parlour, it was originally intended as the main living room of the house, although it was also used as a dining room during the 19th century.

Dumfries House is host to the annual Wool Conference, where key members of the fashion, interiors and wool industry join to support Prince Charles' Campaign for Wool. Here, Charles is photographed with model David Gandy and M&S CEO Steve Rowe, who worked with the campaign. The photo is taken in the Tapestry Room, in the West Pavilion of the home. It is panelled with cedar wood, as a natural moth deterrent, in order to protect the tapestries hanging on the wall. There is a very high ceiling, as well as 18 domed skylights, and a huge marble fireplace. The grand piano was a donation to Dumfries House by a local secondary school.

Another view of the Tapestry Room taken when Prince Charles met the Scottish First Minister revealed two glazed cabinets on either side of the fireplace. They house platinum decorated service sets to be used for dining.  

Ant and Dec met Prince Charles for their unique documentary, When Ant and Dec Met The Prince, and visited his home Dumfries House. This photo was taken in the Library, which is designed with inspiration from the culture of Constantinople. It's lined with rows of books in wooden shelves, while the room also has a large skylight. 

The North Drawing Room is decorated with mint green walls and gold gilting. It features a large glass chandelier, and two gilted mirrors on one wall.

Dumfries House was the former home of the Marquises of Bute, and this was her personal bathroom. It features high ceilings with white panels, and a deep wooden tub with black framing.

The Picture Gallery showcases a set of 17th century paintings acquired from the 3rd Earl of Bute, who was previously Prime Minister of Great Britain. It features light cream walls with several chairs and small side tables along the way.

