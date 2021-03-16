﻿
Roman Kemp's epic bachelor pad after split from girlfriend revealed

The Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency star lives in London

Roman Kemp's epic bachelor pad after split from girlfriend revealed
Roman Kemp's epic bachelor pad after split from girlfriend revealed

Roman Kemp's epic bachelor pad after split from girlfriend revealed
Roman Kemp moved into a "dream place" with his ex-girlfriend Anne-Sophie Flury in January 2020. The pair announced their split in July 2020, at which time Anne-Sophie moved out. Since, the Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency star has taken the pandemic as an opportunity to do some DIY, and the property is looking seriously impressive.

He first shared a photo of himself using his new drill to hang a portrait of Frida Kahlo on the wall in the dining room. Keep reading to see more of Roman's home…

Roman Kemp's epic bachelor pad after split from girlfriend revealed
Roman offered a better look at the dining room when he filmed a TikTok video with ex Anne-Sophie. It has a neutral colour scheme with cream walls and wooden flooring, with pale grey curtains hanging at the window. Roman has a circular dining table surrounded by four cushioned chairs, and his colourful Frida Kahlo portrait hangs on the wall.

Roman Kemp's epic bachelor pad after split from girlfriend revealed
Most recently, Roman took to Instagram to reveal his new hotel-inspired TV unit, complete with mirrored panelling and shelves reaches across an entire wall of the living room, and a huge flatscreen TV in the centre.

Roman Kemp's epic bachelor pad after split from girlfriend revealed
Roman appeared from another area in the home during a video call with his dad, Martin Kemp. It showed a wooden dresser with a baroque mirror above, and two bright orange desk lamps.

Roman Kemp's epic bachelor pad after split from girlfriend revealed
The Capital FM DJ revealed he had broadcast his live radio show from his kitchen during the coronavirus pandemic, and shared a photo of himself sat at their black worktop, telling fans: "Radio show from the kitchen. Never thought I’d be broadcasting a national radio show next to the sink."

Roman Kemp's epic bachelor pad after split from girlfriend revealed
Roman shared another look at the kitchen when he and ex Anne-Sophie first moved in together, showing it has pale wooden cabinets with black worktops, and integrated appliances including a wine fridge.

Roman Kemp's epic bachelor pad after split from girlfriend revealed
Like in the rest of the property, Roman has opted for neutral tones in the bedroom, with an ivory upholstered bed frame, white bedding and a cream quilted bedspread. His white two-drawer bedside tables have gold legs and handles to tie in with the luxurious aesthetic, with a pink orchid and framed photo sat on top.

