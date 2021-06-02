﻿
Gordon and Tana Ramsay's transatlantic property portfolio is insane – photos

They own properties in London, Los Angeles and Cornwall

Star of Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Gordon Ramsay, has a very impressive property portfolio. The celebrity chef has homes in London and Los Angeles and a jaw-dropping holiday residence in Cornwall where he spent a lot of the coronavirus pandemic.

Luckily for us, Gordon has shared photos from all three homes on social media, revealing his private residences which he shares with his wife Tana and their five children. Keep reading to see more…

Gordon Ramsey's Cornwall home

Gordon and his family have an idyllic home on the coast which has been transformed into a mega mansion. It is reported that his coastal property would be valued at a whopping £6million after the Ramsays have made significant renovations, including adding a boathouse and a wine cellar. The chef is particularly proud of his outdoor pool which he is seen posing in front of.

2/20

The beachfront location offers up incredible views for him and the family - especially when the sun is shining! 

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay reveals the incredible view from his home in Cornwall

Photo: © Instagram
4/20

The property has an open-plan living area and Gordon and Tana have opted for a darker wood floor in this room, and furnished the space with a cream sofa and hung large prints on the walls.

Photo: © Instagram
5/20

Tana also gave a look at their kitchen in Cornwall, featuring wooden floors and a large drinks fridge.

Photo: © Instagram
6/20

Gordon and Tana went all out for Christmas by placing a huge real Nordmann Fir Christmas tree in their living room, trimmed with purple, red and silver decorations. And the room was taken over by presents, with wrapped gifts seen scattered on the floor and on benches underneath the television.

Photo: © Instagram
7/20

A long wooden dining table provides enough space for all the family and friends at mealtimes. They can even catch up on Gordon's latest TV shows on the wall-mounted television, which hangs between striking lamps and family photos.

Photo: © Instagram
8/20

Gordon Ramsay's LA home

The celebrity chef gave a look at the family kitchen in Los Angeles. It features white tiles and cupboards, and an enormous island in the middle.

Photo: © Instagram
9/20

Gordon shared a glimpse inside his daughter Holly's bedroom in Los Angeles on Instagram, showing how she has her name spelled out in neon lights above her bed.

Photo: © Instagram
10/20

Another pristine bedroom in the family's US residence has a neatly-made bed, pretty pink light fitting and a pair of matching bedside tables. There is also a neon sign hanging on the wall – a design detail Gordon and Tana appear to love.

Photo: © Instagram
11/20

Meanwhile, in the hallway of the US home, there are three striking pendant lights hanging from the ceiling and a neon sign that reads: "My last great adventure is you."

Photo: © Instagram
12/20

In their Los Angeles dining room Tana and Gordon have added a fun pop of colour with a light-up smiley face sign on the wall, and a bright blue chandelier hanging above the long black wooden dining table, which is lined by eight matching cream chairs.

Photo: © Instagram
13/20

Gordon Ramsay's London home

The hallway of Gordon and Tana's home is painted white, with large black-and-white framed prints hanging on the walls. The flooring has a monochrome patterned design, and a mirrored console table stands on the side, with a framed family photo on display.

Photo: © Instagram
14/20

The kitchen is huge and open plan, with white walls and muted wooden cabinets. But Gordon and Tana have added vibrant touches with purple accents and lime green stools across their breakfast bar. Copper saucepans hang over the cabinets, and the room overlooks the garden.

Photo: © Instagram
15/20

The dining table sits adjacent to the kitchen, making it a great space for Gordon, Tana and their children to all socialise as they cook.

Photo: © Instagram
16/20

The corner sofa is topped with a number of scatter cushions and faces towards a wall-mounted TV and media unit that has lots of framed family photos on display.

Photo: © Instagram
17/20

Special family mementos can be seen on display around the kitchen diner, including a photo of Gordon and Tana holding one of their children as a baby. The room is filled with light thanks to a number of spotlights in the ceiling and hanging pendants over the breakfast bar.

Photo: © Instagram
18/20

We love Gordon and Tana's stylish kitchen! As you may expect, the room is kitted out with state-of-the-art appliances, with a large double American-style fridge-freezer and plenty of space for storing and preparing family meals.

Photo: © Instagram
19/20

The kitchen leads to a hallway with wooden flooring and the same white walls as seen throughout the house. A large framed blue butterfly print hangs on the wall directly outside the kitchen.

Photo: © Instagram
20/20

The dining room area has glass concertina doors that lead out into the garden and fill the room with natural light. The garden has a small patio area and pristine lawn, with various potted plants and a child's plastic slide visible in the background.

