Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more

Go behind-the-scenes at these ITV stars' homes

Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more
Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more

Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more
Photo: © Instagram
The Loose Women ladies brighten up lunchtimes no end, and the stars often share glimpses into their incredible homes. From Carol McGiffin's sunshine retreat in France to Ruth Langsford's epic family mansion and Stacey Solomon's dream house, take a look around…

Ruth Langsford

Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes live together in a beautiful Surrey mansion, which often features in their Instagram posts. Ruth shared a photo of herself in the living room, revealing an enormous skylight and a modern fireplace.

Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more
Photo: © Instagram
The TV host once revealed how she enjoys spending Sundays at her home, with a clip showing her mum sat on the sofa with her feet up, and offering a peek at her stylish living room, which has a neutral colour palette and huge L-shaped sofa.

Ruth shared a look inside their garden during the coronavirus pandemic, when she had been keeping herself busy by planting a selection of new plants.

Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more
Photo: © Instagram
The kitchen, from where Ruth often shares cooking videos, has wooden cabinets, integrated appliances and marble worktops.

Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more
Photo: © Instagram
Ruth also proved that she is the hostess with the mostess with this photo from her dining room, showing the table set up for an Easter party, with crackers, Lindt chocolate bunnies and yellow flowers all perfectly laid out.

Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more
Stacey Solomon

Pregnant Stacey Solomon moved into her dream home earlier this year along with her fiancé Joe Swash, and her sons Zachary, Leighton and Rex.

Stacey and Joe's new bedroom features vaulted ceilings with wooden beams that have been painted cream to match the cream walls. One highlight is that the couple can watch the sunrise on one side of the room and the sunset on the other – how magical!

Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more
The vast garden is one of the family's favourite spaces and there is a gorgeous walkway with wooden arches and climber plants which looks straight from a fairy tale.

Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more
Carol McGiffin

Carol McGiffin has made a triumphant return to the Loose Women studio in London, but she has a gorgeous residence in France with her husband Mark Cassidy.

Carol frequently shows off her Scandi-chic bedroom on Instagram as she poses for mirror selfies. The room features tiled floors, cream walls and a cream leather bed. It also has patterned rugs and abstract artwork.  

Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more
The living room is extremely chic with a large cream sofa featuring a patterned bolster pillow and there are many photographs and prints dotted around the space. The wooden door and sideboard keep the space traditional, while the artworks add a modern touch.

Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more
On a gloriously sunny day, Carol stood in a picture-perfect garden, which could be the outside space at her own home. The lawned garden features many plant pots filled with gorgeous flowers and there are hedges around the perimeter. In the distance, the mountainous landscape can be observed.

Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more
Photo: © Instagram
Andrea McLean

Former Loose Women star Andrea's Surrey home looks beautiful, with one of the highlights being this porch in her back garden. The space is ideal for Andrea and her husband Nick Feeney to relax, with a rocking chair, seats and a dining table, where they can put their feet up with a glass of champagne.

Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more
Since going into lockdown, Andrea also shared a look inside her bedroom, which she has been using as an office space. It's decorated with white walls, grey carpets and velvet lilac curtains.

Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more
Photo: © Instagram
The kitchen and living area is open plan, with glossy white flooring, and a wooden dining table with seating for six guests. Andrea has shutter blinds at the windows, which look out over the garden.

Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more
Photo: © Instagram
Andrea shared a photo as she relaxed in the living room at Christmas, showing her gingham armchairs, grey footstool and fluffy rug.

Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more
Brenda Edwards

We do not usually get to see much of Brenda's home, however, for Loose Women she has shown off little glimpses. When she's on-air she sits in a room piled high with CDs – which seems only right considering her musical talents.

Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more
Brenda has also given us a peek at her very modern kitchen, complete with brick-style tiling, marble worktops and stainless steel details. The singer did add some personality to the space though, with two pretty butterflies positioned on her cooker hood.

Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more
Photo: © Instagram
Jane Moore

Although Jane hasn't posted many photos of her home on Instagram, she did give a peek inside her kitchen one Pancake Day. The stylish kitchen features white glossy cabinets with dark grey worktops, and Jane has an array of appliances, spices and ingredients on display.

Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more
Photo: © Instagram
Linda Robson

Linda and her husband Mark live together in North London, and one video posted from the property shows that she has a black-and-white print from the Loose Women Body Stories campaign on display in her kitchen.

Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more
Photo: © Instagram
The kitchen has a modern white and grey colour scheme, with wooden flooring and a long wooden dining table where she and her family can enjoy meals together. A high chair is in place for Linda's grandchildren, and there also several vases of flowers, and photos on display.

Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more
Photo: © Instagram
Saira Khan

Former Loose Women star Saira lives with her husband and their two children, in a home they have completely renovated over the past year. Saira has proudly shown off the finished results on Instagram, including a look at this modern kitchen with a large island unit and breakfast bar.

Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more
Photo: © Instagram
Denise Welch

Denise rarely posts photos from the home she shares with husband Lincoln Townley, but couldn't resist sharing this snap from her kitchen after catching her son tucking into her diet crisps. The kitchen has cream fitted cabinets and black worktops, with red, blue and yellow wall tiles adding a splash of colour.

Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more
Coleen Nolan

Coleen Nolan moved house during lockdown, and as well as joining Loose Women live from her new home, she shared a look inside on Instagram. It shows her open-plan living and dining area, which leads out on to the patio and garden. 

Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more
Coleen announced the news on an episode of Loose Women, which she joined from her kitchen. It features white walls and a combination of grey and white cupboards. There is also a traditional grey AGA in the room.

Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more
Photo: © Instagram
Coleen's former home featured a statement wall with red and white floral patterned wallpaper, while the rest of the room was covered in candy striped paper, with wooden flooring and vertical blinds hanging at the windows.

Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more
Photo: © Instagram
Coleen showed off her new dining room table on Instagram - and it is safe to say one of her dogs approved of the new home addition very much!

Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more
Photo: © Instagram
The bedroom has a similar colour scheme, with cream walls, and white bedding adorned with a fuchsia floral motif. A cosy spot for another of her pet dogs to go for a snooze.

Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more
Photo: © Instagram
Nadia Sawalha

Nadia often posts photos from the family home she shares with husband Mark and their two daughters, Maddy and Kiki. The five-bedroom property is ideal for entertaining, with a spacious open plan kitchen that has modern white cabinets, and a breakfast bar where all four family members can sit.

Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more
Photo: © Instagram
The living room has a neutral colour scheme with cream walls, leather sofas and wooden flooring, but Nadia has added character with a hanging chair in the corner of the room.

