﻿
17 Photos | Homes

Stacey Solomon's stylish country home where she gave birth to baby girl

The Loose Women star has been renovating Pickle Cottage

Stacey Solomon's stylish country home where she gave birth to baby girl
You're reading

Stacey Solomon's stylish country home where she gave birth to baby girl

1/17
Next

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are selling their $35million Hollywood Hills home
Nichola Murphy
Stacey Solomon's stylish country home where she gave birth to baby girl
1/17

Stacey Solomon and her fiancé Joe Swash have welcomed a baby girl, who was born at their family home known as 'Pickle Cottage' on 4 October.

PHOTOS: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's insanely organised former family home revealed

Announcing the exciting news to her followers, the Loose Women star shared a series of adorable snaps and wrote: "She’s Here. Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday. Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter… We all love you more than you could ever imagine. Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you."

The couple also share their Tudor-style home, reportedly worth £1.2million, with their one-year-old son Rex and Stacey's children Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships. Stacey has been renovating the property room-by-room, sharing updates with her fans along the way. Take a look inside...

Loading the player...
2/17

WATCH: Stacey Solomon reveals surprising bedroom update

Stacey Solomon's stylish country home where she gave birth to baby girl
3/17

Stacey Solomon's bedroom

Stacey and Joe's bedroom features vaulted ceilings with wooden beams that have been painted cream to match the cream walls. The couple have a chic cream headboard and have positioned a baby cot next to the bed ready for their little girl.

Stacey Solomon's stylish country home where she gave birth to baby girl
4/17

Stacey recently revealed her new electric fireplace, which sits next to a fluffy chair and a bath.

 

READ: Stacey Solomon suffers major home disaster ahead of baby girl's arrival – watch

 

Stacey Solomon's stylish country home where she gave birth to baby girl
5/17

Stacey Solomon's baby's nursery

The doting mum opted for an all-pink room for her little girl, including a stunning flower wall. A white cot is positioned next to a pink panelled wall and a cream rug is placed in the centre next to her storage unit. 

Stacey Solomon's stylish country home where she gave birth to baby girl
6/17

A pastel pink armchair sits in the corner ready for when Stacey needs to feed her daughter. 

Stacey Solomon's stylish country home where she gave birth to baby girl
7/17

Stacey Solomon's son Rex's bedroom

With wooden floorboards and white walls, Stacey's son Rex's room offered a blank canvas for her to add a mural wall. Behind his bed, the wall has grey, green and white sections with an animal print, while a series of panda teddies hold onto a painted balloon on the opposite side.

 

RELATED: Stacey Solomon takes on ambitious DIY project ahead of due date - watch

 

Stacey Solomon's stylish country home where she gave birth to baby girl
8/17

Stacey added a TV to one corner near the windows and painted the fireplace neutral grey and black colours.

Loading the player...
9/17

WATCH: Stacey Solomon transforms sons Zachary and Leighton's bedrooms in new home

Stacey Solomon's stylish country home where she gave birth to baby girl
10/17

Stacey Solomon's bathroom

In keeping with the charming vintage design of the home, Stacey's downstairs bathroom features floral painted sinks with intricate carvings and brass taps. Stacey kept the printed sink and toilet but updated the room with white wainscoting, blue walls, herringbone floor tiles and small corner shelves displaying pampas grass.

Stacey Solomon's stylish country home where she gave birth to baby girl
11/17

Stacey Solomon's kitchen

After her iconic pink room in her former Essex home, Stacey has ensured to add a splash of colour into her kitchen with pastel green cabinets from Wren Kitchen, with whom she works. The space is finished with white handles, subway tiles and spotlights to keep the beamed room as light as possible.

 

PHOTOS: Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen

 

Stacey Solomon's stylish country home where she gave birth to baby girl
12/17

She added a personalised shelf above the sink that is engraved with the words 'Pickle Cottage.'

Loading the player...
13/17

Stacey Solomon's conservatory

Stacey first showed off the conservatory and dubbed it her "favourite room". It's designed with tall windows that offer plenty of natural light and brown tiled flooring. Stacey wrote: "This will be my favourite room I think. It's so warm and bright… I'm going to start with this inside I think… But I don't know whether to make it a little playroom or a really cosy snug."

She has since added purple floral garlands to the ceiling. 

Stacey Solomon's stylish country home where she gave birth to baby girl
14/17

Stacey Solomon's pool

Stacey and Joe's new house features its own private outdoor pool, but Stacey says that it's currently not safe and "needs a barrier and a safe cover".

 

SEE: 22 epic celebrity gardens

Stacey Solomon's stylish country home where she gave birth to baby girl
15/17

Stacey Solomon's garden

The couple shared a look at the exterior of their home when they moved in back in March 2021.

Stacey Solomon's stylish country home where she gave birth to baby girl
16/17

Outside, the children also have their own life-sized Wendy house that looks like a mini version of the main property. It comes complete with heating, a table and chairs and even a hammock. 

Stacey Solomon's stylish country home where she gave birth to baby girl
17/17

Elsewhere in the garden, there is a gorgeous walkway with wooden arches and climber plants, which Stacey said is her "favourite part of the garden".

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...