Want to make your friend feel loved and appreciated? This is what they need "There's something really magical about lighting a candle," says Jo Malone

It was a special collaboration to celebrate friendship and now the fruit of that labour – a luxury, limited-edition candle created by fragrance queen Jo Malone and HELLO!'s editor in chief Rosie Nixon – is available to everyone. It has already become a favourite scent of celebrities including TV and radio presenter Gaby Roslin and daytime TV host Lorraine Kelly.

"This candle smells of kindness, warmth and friendship," wrote Gaby on Instagram. "[Jo and Rosie] have created a magical smell that has captured friendship perfectly." Lorraine took to Instagram, too: "Love it and getting one for all my pals – perfect way to celebrate friendship." That celebration is made all the more special by the fact that the candle's label can be personalised.

The candle is available to buy in-store or on joloves.com

Jo and Rosie oversaw every part of the candle's creation, visiting the perfume museum and factories in Grasse in the South of France as well as the British production line where the candles – launched at a starry cocktail party in London last month – were finished by hand. The candle features a special "layered" fragrance of three powerful floral notes: rich, creamy gardenia; light, fresh orange blossom; and the heavier tuberose.

"They symbolise the bonds between friends," says Jo. "One bloom complements and enhances the next, making one another stronger. For me, when creating fragrance, I am telling you the stories of my life, and this is the story of great friends. You often need really strong notes to stand either side of one another to bring the beauty of a fragrance alive.

Jo and Rosie created the candle together

"Similarly, when you find a good friend, you treasure them. You hold on to the real treasures like jewels. I'm in my 50s now and I look at the real gems in my life – the people who have been there through thick and thin but who brought out the best of me." Adds Rosie: "And as our friendship grew, so did the plans for our candle."

Not only does it fill a room with a delicious scent – "There's something really magical about lighting a candle," says Jo – the candle is about strengthening friendships. "It's a really nice way of telling someone how important they are to you and to thank them," says Rosie. "This is a celebration of friendship," says Jo. "The opportunity to say: 'I love who you are.'"

