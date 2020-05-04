Your weekly horoscope revealed for 4 to 10 May Check out your horoscope during this period of self-isolation

While we continue life in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you during this period of self-isolation

So much talk about money in the coming days. What you earn, what you owe, who owes you, what things cost. The priceless things too – those that you would never sell, or can't buy. A transaction or signature is needed before this week is out and it opens up greater freedom for you.

You've been exploring doing your own thing as Uranus, planet of independence in your sign actively encourages you to break with your past history and explore something unfamiliar. You're definitely discussing these steps early in the week. Yet the Scorpio Supermoon on the 7th means someone close to you is grabbing the news headlines – or at least your attention. With or without this person, you have to do what's best for you.

Whilst planets lie in the most secluded sector of your skies you're in a lockdown which encompasses your psyche as well as your physical presence! This is a great time to hold a discussion between your two famous twins and try and reach a settlement that will work for you as a lifestyle, not just a fad.

Where are you fitting into the group these days? Socially, the positioning has changed somewhat in lockdown. You're reaching for new people, ideas and those who feed your mind. Since you're physically less able to get out of your nest, the last thing you want is to have repeating conversations.

Radical new ideas are dropping into your thoughts that will free you from the old set-up that is either on ice, or has melted into nothing. Discussions early in the week fuel your enthusiasm and spur you on to make this the run-up to a huge transformation. The ground is shifting beneath your feet and you're ready to jump.

You have always liked having things planned out, sometimes years in advance. However, you're starting to realise that being more spontaneous can be a wonderful thing. Besides, new ideas are popping up almost on a daily basis so you're more inclined to go with your intuition than ever before.

Not everyone shares your utmost desire for peace and harmony. With the Supermoon likely to raise the emotional temperature this week, you're wondering how to keep the peace. But maybe this is your moment to address those tricky subjects. You'll be surprised at how far people are able to move.

The Supermoon in Scorpio on Thursday is something of a peak point for you. Whilst you're made aware of the influence and effect that relationships are having on you, it's the Scorpio passion which stands out. You have something very important to do and say.

Call it karma, but the return of the South Node into your sign has taken 19 years. You're looking at that previous cycle – beginning 2001 and seeing that wave of activity and growth as being replaced now. Relationships are a catalyst for this change and so it's time to settle some old scores.

Life in lockdown reminds you of just how diligent you are in your everyday life. Perhaps it's brought it home to you. But you're looking for a little light relief now. The capacity to find joy, amusement, creativity, even romance is written large in the Scorpio Supermoon on the 7th. You can't pretend you don't need it.

Are you sitting comfortably? Probably not with this lot upstairs. It's been something of a rude awakening, even for you with your bendy bits. The family are pitching in with their ideas, but you've got that far away look in your eyes. The Supermoon is all about your life direction and your aims and goals – end of an era, means beginning of a new one.

One of your fishes wants to just float along, whilst the other wishes to find stimulating company. Perhaps both are possible when so much emotional energy is available care of the Supermoon on the 7th. You're looking for ideas, but then you could mull over them for a while. After all, there is no rush.

