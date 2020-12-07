Your weekly horoscope revealed for 7 to 13 December

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below...

Neptune can magic up some wonderful moments but also weave illusion around reality for the purpose of creating special effects. This means you have to be super aware of what you're dealing with and separate the fact from fantasy.

Your connection with a significant other is absolutely in the right place this week. Whether it's business or pleasure, this person appreciates all that you offer and can move mountains for you. Yet, it might be best to hold off signing on the dotted line in a week when misty Neptune obscures the small print.

In the run up to the eclipsed New Moon on Monday 14th you might wonder what is going on in someone's head. There's a strange feeling of something being slightly off…. However, all will be revealed soon enough and you're moving into a fresh start and new cycle that is the green light.

A helpful person restores your faith in the power of two this week. Yet you are still both navigating circumstances beyond your control. It may not be easy, but it's a worthwhile experience to go through these ups and downs together. What's for sure is that you're nearing the end of going uphill and will be moving into a new era soon.

Part of this year's powerful message has been to strengthen the core of your being, your stronghold and foundation. Whilst you've gained significant ground, you still feel something is missing. It's only at a time like this that you can get in touch with what really beats inside that heart of yours.

If there is a disconnect between those close to you and something is slipping, it's fair to consider that perfection is illusory. Perhaps someone is far from living up to your idea of what's right at the moment, but remember we are all on the brink of dynamic change which will alter the old patterns.

Keep your message on point this week as it's tempting to deviate and get lost in a sea of conjecture and areas that are not ready to materialise. Focus on your main chance and you'll find that others want to become part of the platform, strengthening ties and prospects. Be the strong centre, not the swinging scales.

Venus in your own sign is a great asset right now, opening doors, building significant connections and delivering you from crisis to confidence. Yet taking things slowly is a must as your resources may have become depleted and you must be absolutely sure that any investment of your heart, time and money is worth it.

In between the pair of eclipses that resonate with you and your opposite sign of Gemini you need to evaluate what's going on. If there is any doubt about your trust in a particular person this is something to take seriously rather than brush over. Better to know where the pitfalls lie and be clear rather than be blind-sided.

It's your inner self that senses you're on the brink of a very exciting breakthrough. Although things look sketchy, within a week of two they will firm up and point you in the direction of greater stability. For now, apply your most practical mindset to the issues at hand and establish who is on your personal A-team.

You are of course a people person, but water bearers also need to be around those who share their vision and capacity to think differently from the mainstream. If there has been some disappointment then maybe you need to spend less time with those who can't keep up. The future lies with you.

It can be hard for you to pull back and establish firm boundaries. Especially if you sense others would like your help. However, you do need to draw a line where things have simply got too messy. Being clear about what works for you is an important choice and one that should carry no sense of guilt.

