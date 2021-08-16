Your weekly horoscope revealed for 16 to 22 August

Debbie Frank
Princess Diana's astrologer Debbie Frank reveals your weekly horoscope for 16 to 22 August
Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... Harmonious Venus presides over relationships, upping the attraction factor and encouraging you to reach out or make amends. Yet when it comes to work or any other aspect of 'needs must' in your life you're determined to get things over the line. A blue Moon next Sunday is a team celebration. Mind, body and spirit could do with some input over the next few weeks, so bring the beautiful Venus factor into your daily details. In the run up to the rare blue Moon next weekend you're making life choices and priorities that bring happiness rather than effort. It's been full-on for the twins as you psyche yourself up for a major discussion, presentation or interaction. Yet you hardly need to prove your point. Above all, your timing is excellent and people are ready to make decisions, carve out new plans and join you in achieving them. Your nesting instinct is alive and well as aesthetic Venus re-decorates your shell. Yet you've got something important to say or exchange midweek and you need to be upfront, make your views known or even fight your corner. Next Sunday's special blue Moon is a depth-charged connection point. Whilst you're busy on your calculations and factual realities this week, there's also plenty of heart-warming moments and opportunities to enjoy yourself. The upcoming rarity of a blue Full Moon in Aquarius underlines the special nature of your relationship with significant others next weekend. The presence of Mercury and Mars up close in Virgo fires you up and gets you motivated to achieve exactly what you want. Be insistent. This is your moment. After all, no-one else has done the same amount of homework as you. Therefore you the person who truly knows what you're talking about. Venus gives in Libra gives you the best camera angles and lighting so it's not much wonder you're attracting attention in the coming weeks. Don't fret over niggling issues as you would be better off thinking big picture and positives. Besides which, the blue Moon is going to focus you on everything you really enjoy next weekend. Scorpios love their secret hide-aways, private thoughts and inner life so now that Venus is ensconced in your Scorpio boudoir you're in your element. Yes, there are those who demand to know what you're thinking and a beautiful blue Moon which will draw you out. But maintain your Mona Lisa smile. Although certain people think you paint in such broad brush strokes that you're not good with details, don't let them imagine that you're not on the case. In fact, you've clocked everything around you and know exactly where you stand. Quite possibly you know more than they do! It's fundamental to you to take stock and strategize rather than making impulsive moves. Yet you've done your research and there's no point hesitating any longer. An upcoming blue Moon suggests a culmination is near and you're ready to make a move that will carve out your future. If it weren't for the need to dot all the I's and cross the T's you'd have completed on something long ago. Yet you're nearing the point where all the background checks have been done. A rare and beautiful blue Moon in your own sign on Sunday is your green light. As Mercury and Mars close in on each other in Virgo you're finding yourself at the point where you have to say something that will make all the difference. Don't be shy. This is your chance to show someone you've picked up essential information that others have missed.
