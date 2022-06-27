Your horoscope for the week ahead

Debbie Frank
Weekly horoscope: astrologer to Princess Diana, Debbie Frank, reveals what your zodiac sign has in store for 27 June to 3 July 2022
Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... Activating and manifesting come easily early in the week with Mars at your side. Come the weekend and you'll need to become a fire-fighter or run the risk of things escalating out of your control. Keep a cool head and curb the kind of impulses that take you into the danger zone. A New Moon in the communication angle of your chart speeds up your messaging system and plugs you into a raft of opportunities. However, look deeper than how things look at face value. You'll feel highly energised in warrior mode once Mars moves into your sign on July 5th. You will no doubt sense a shift in your energy field around Wednesday's New Moon which enables you to see how to make the most of what's developing around you. Saturday's confounding matters could be a temporary head-scratcher, but you need to get out of an old loop and think bigger picture. Wednesday's New Moon is crab-shaped and has your name on it so it's a moment to think about what you can do to improve a situation and plant new seeds of hope. You're being called to give things one last push on an old drama at the weekend. Make it a curtain closer. Your yang extrovert energy is taking a deeper dive into the interior yin realm of feelings and dreams this week. So create some space for realisations to emerge and for listening to your intuition. Taking some time out will be beneficial and also protect you from engaging in an old war zone that's playing out around you. Your rational side tells you that your current activity is adding up to a great result. Yet you need to factor in some complicated issues that may emerge around July 2nd. Don't put yourself in a race with those who have different destinations in life. Just make the best shot at your own. As Mars has rampaged through the relationship angle of your chart over the past several weeks you've certainly felt the heat. As this planet heads towards a stand-off with powerful Pluto you have to make your own needs clear. Fairness is a big deal for you so don't allow someone to always have their own way. Can you be a yogi and do the warrior pose without losing your balance? Taming your own energies creates a radiance in your aura that deflects invasion from others. Tune into ways to purify your energy field this week and focus on the long-term trajectory that's opening up for you. Perhaps you should look at where you could collaborate with an individual or organisation more closely. Wednesday's New Moon looks like an opener for a pathway of mutual benefit. At least, this is what you're being told. Check for yourself whether the balance of power would work for you. Treading carefully is your modus operandi and it's really paying off in terms of your plans and stability. What's more a connection is receiving an all-important boost care of Wednesday's New Moon in the relationship angle of your chart. Could this be the time for you to reach out? So many times you've thought about ways to improve your well-being but you have to be ready to implement the new strategy. As Wednesday's New Moon falls in the mind-body-spirit sector of your skies there couldn't be a better moment to take one small step that makes a difference. You need to find a holding space for yourself whether it's in the happy place of Wednesday's New Moon or safe from the choppy cosmos of July 2nd. Ideally you can use all kinds of experiences as a training ground for maintaining serenity no matter what is taking place around you.
