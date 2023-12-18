Weekly horoscope: 18th to 24th December 2023

Astrologer to the stars, Debbie Frank, reveals what's in store for you this week. Read your horoscope below...

Being spontaneous is one of your favourite things so you'll want to embrace the immediacy of any ideas and invitations that come up this week. There's a real sense of two heads being better than one and a longed-for conversation which puts your world to rights – for the short term at least!

Your sights are very much set on future plans and intentions to expand your world. So it's gratifying that the universe is sending you a new development this week which could really help launch you where you want to go. Christmas itself carries the comforting sense of something familiar which feels magically heart warming.

The cosmos is providing extra Christmas sparkle this year with Venus and Neptune twinkling on the 25th – a special effect which lights up your world. In the meantime you're set to have some very interesting conversations which help to re-frame any misunderstandings and bring you back online with someone special.

A beautiful connection feels super-important around Winter Solstice, a time to spark the inner light and in your case extend it to a significant someone. Your words can have a healing effect if conveyed with emotional intelligence. Christmas has a steady feel which reassures you that you're on the right track.

It's time to talk and as Mercury continues to backflip through the heavens something very surprising can come out of discussions which pull things together in a remarkable way. You might see eye-to-eye with someone for the first time in a while. Maybe some détente would be the best form of Christmas break.

When Mercury is retrograde over the Christmas period you simply have to factor in last minute changes of plan. Some of these actually free up your time for a valuable moment to breathe. You'll feel less frazzled by the 24th into Christmas and ready to enjoy the sense that everything is turning out surprisingly well.

Things feel somewhat jolty as Mercury bumps along in retrograde and Venus sends sparks flying across your perfect balance. However, you finish the week in great shape and all set for the magic to begin. Calmness descends like a Christmas miracle this year which means all is well in your world.

Think last minute surprises and you won't be far off-track as Venus in Scorpio sizzles with Uranus. It's a week to keep your wits about you, especially as Mercury's retrograde produces an influx of news to be processed in a hurry. Not a problem as Christmas has you at peak power and magnetism.

Expect thrills and spills this week as a switch that flicks on/off/on several times re-jigs plans several times over. As Mercury travels backwards into your sign on Saturday it's best to slow down and live moment to moment. This can yield surprisingly positive outcomes which surpass what you thought possible.

Winter Solstice brings the Sun to Capricorn for a powerful meeting with Mercury enabling you to discover more about an idea that truly intrigues you. It gives you food for thought over the Christmas period and beyond ready for you to press the action button when Mars enters your sign in early January.

The run-up to Christmas delivers some exciting options so stay in the flexibility zone and you'll be ready to explore something interesting as it's presented. By moving swiftly through what needs to be jettisoned you're able to pick up on something so valuable it'll set your sights on what's possible in the New Year.

An aha moment is likely to be delivered ahead of Christmas. Whether you decide to pull out of an arrangement or go for it, the effect is liberating. As Mercury continues to backtrack through the heavens all things are being re-considered so you're getting closer to your own truth. Which sets you up for a stunning Christmas.

