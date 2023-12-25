Weekly horoscope: 25th to 31st December 2023

Astrologer to the stars, Debbie Frank, reveals what's in store for you this week. Read your horoscope below...

Something special in your celestial stocking on Christmas Day as Venus and Neptune twinkle overhead. It's a gentle energy capable of softening any hard edges. Get ready for the Full Moon on the 27 th carrying a huge burst of enthusiasm over the next few days which runs into the Mercury retrograde mish mash. Believe in better, but don’t push too far too soon.

True beauty is to be found in little pockets of bliss so savour those moments on Christmas Day. Full Moon fever raises the emotional temperature between Christmas and New Year so be prepared to take life as it comes rather than adhering to plans that have to be re-visioned -in many cases for the better.

Alterations during Christmas week may prove diversionary and delightful in their own way as you change tack at a moment's notice. Have all your Plan B's up your sleeve and you'll be like a conjurer enrapturing the crowd with magic. Only a Gemini can skilfully manage their expectations and then proclaim Ta-da!

A luminous spark lingers in the air between Christmas Day and the Cancer Full Moon on the 27 th lifting your capacity to express your emotional intelligence and heart-centred nature. Of course, certain issues remain floating in the Neptunian mists and Mercury's retrograde keeping you on your toes as to what happens next.

It's more a time for going with the flow rather than military precision but there's something rather lovely about adapting as you go along rather than stage-managing it all. Above all you need a break from being master of ceremonies at some point during the coming week. Really some space for you to simply be.

Whilst you can get yourself into the Christmas spirit by being an appreciator rather than a critic, it's likely that you get pulled into your head again a few days later as Mercury and Mars hype up your desire to get on with things. Timing is everything though and as these pair run into nebulous Neptune the less you take on, the better.

Even adults receive a sprinkling of fairy dust over Christmas with the perfect alignment of Venus and Neptune. Prepping you for the overhead lighting of the Full Moon on the 27th highlighting what needs to change 2024. During the in-between space, hang loose as celestial limbo can temporarily freeze your screen.

Slip into the soft energy of Venus and Neptune on Christmas Day, when the cosmos creates a heart-warming special effect. Followed by Wednesday's Full Moon which lays out the potential of a new beginning next year. Meanwhile Mercury is still retro, scrambling some of your post-Christmas arrangements into suspended animation.

You can put everything aside for at least one day and savour the Christmas delights. Yet Mars together with Mercury retrograde in your sign has you performing a major clear out around the 27th. Letting go has never been easier. Don't forget to clear unwanted thoughts too. Then when Venus arrives on Friday you'll be glowing.

'Tis the season to be merry and there are plenty of joyful times. Coupled with a Full Moon in Cancer midweek you're looking forward to a positive future. In which case treat the everyday conundrums posed by Mercury's retrograde as no big deal. Venus plants a big celestial kiss your way on Friday.

Christmas craziness is par for the course and especially when the cosmos is peppered with communication issues. Logistics aside, you simply need to do what comes naturally and live in the moment. This way you glimpse something of what peace looks like. It's not what you do, but what you let go of.

The subtle delicacies of these times are not lost on you as Neptune delivers its rainbow magic directly into your sign. Appreciating the beauty of going with the flow saves you from trying to make everything perfect. In its own way, everything already is! Besides Venus moves to your prime spot from Friday offering a hopeful outlook for 2024.

