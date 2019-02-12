Watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's arrival at The Wider Earth performance - video The couple looked happy to be there

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were beaming broadly as they arrived for a performance of The Wider Earth, a play about a young Charles Darwin, being put on in support of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust. The play's official charitable partner is the Commonwealth Canopy, an organization dedicated to conserving forests in Commonwealth countries.

The couple stepped out of their Land Rover and Prince Harry paused for his pregnant wife before they were introduced to people involved in the production, outside the Natural History Museum. Watch the footage captured live here below - and get all the details of Meghan's stunning white ensemble here.