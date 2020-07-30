Sarah Ferguson's very unusual new TV role revealed! The Duchess of York has shot the pilot for 'Dancing with Horses'

Sarah Ferguson has an exciting new project in the pipeline! The Duchess of York has shot the pilot for Fox network's Dancing with Horses, which will see celebrities work with horses to complete a complicated dance routine.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson Makes First Appearance Since Princess Beatrice's Wedding

"She was a judge and she was wonderful to work with," TV producer Claudia Rosencrantz told Deadline. "It's been eight years in my head trying to get those horses dancing. It's literally the most beautiful thing I've ever seen. It's like Dancing With The Stars but your partner is a horse and it is an absolutely, exquisite, complicated, wonderful show."

Sarah Ferguson has filmed the pilot for Dancing with Horses

Claudia, a former ITV commissioner behind global hits including Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, Hell's Kitchen and I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, revealed that the pilot had been shot in the UK so they had access to highly-trained horses from Britain and France. And the results were absolutely worth it. "It made me extremely happy. I saw it, and at last thought I can die happy," she shared.

Sarah maintains a good relationship with ex-husband Prince Andrew

This is far from Sarah's first foray into the world of television. The 60-year-old has previously appeared in shows including Friends and The Vicar of Dibley. Furthermore, she has been keeping fans entertained throughout lockdown with her own YouTube series, in which she reads stories for children.

Her daughters have both taken part Storytime with Fergie and Friends; earlier this month Princess Beatice was her guest star, and during her introduction Sarah let slip her sweet nickname for her firstborn. "Oh my darling Trixie-Belle, I cannot thank you enough for doing this for your Mummy," Sarah said. "This is just incredible and you're so beautiful and I look at you reading these stories and I'm just the luckiest person alive to have two of the most beautiful girls. Thank you so much."

WATCH: A Royal Love Story: Sarah Ferguson & Prince Andrew

Her new project will no doubt also have the backing of her family, including ex-husband Prince Andrew. The couple have remained on remarkably good terms since their divorce in 1996, and even live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor.