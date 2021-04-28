Where are Prince William and Kate Middleton's young bridesmaids and page boys now? The royal couple are marking their tenth wedding anniversary on Thursday

With only one day to go until the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary, we have decided to reminisce on their big day.

Prince William and his wife Kate married at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011. Just like most royals couple, the wedding was a huge affair, with around 1,900 guests invited to the religious ceremony and some 600 people then invited to a luncheon at Buckingham Palace, hosted by the Queen.

MORE: A look back at all the iconic royal wedding kisses through the years

Loading the player...

WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time

But the nation was certainly in awe of their young bridesmaids and page boys. Here at HELLO!, we have decided to see what the children are up to now, a decade after their special moment on the day.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's PDA moments in 24 sweet photos

GALLERY: The most beautiful royal weddings of all time

Lady Louise Windsor

The daughter of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex was seven at the time when she celebrated her cousin's wedding. The 17-year-old, who is now 14th in line to the throne, is a student at St. Mary's School in Ascot.

In 2014, HELLO! magazine exclusively learnt that Louise had undergone successful eye surgery to correct her squint. The royal was born prematurely which resulted in the schoolgirl developing early sight problems - something that Sophie described as a "profound squint".

Lady Louise and her brother, James, Viscount Severn participated in their first overseas engagement during a trip to South Africa in 2015. It has since been revealed that she has inherited her grandmother and late grandfather's fondness for horses.

MORE: Who is inside Duchess Kate's inner circle?

Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones

Lady Margarita, now aged 18, is the youngest child of the Earl and Countess of Snowdon, and the only granddaughter of Princess Margaret. The young royal was eight years old when she walked down the aisle alongside Duchess Kate.

She is currently 25th in the line of succession to the British throne. A student at Tudor Hall School in Banbury, the teenager has already had a taste of the fashion world, having attended the Dior Cruise show at Blenheim Palace last year and has modelled for a fashion show in aid of Kids Company, organised by Chelsea Ballet Schools.

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton are hiring a new addition to their team

Eliza Lopes

Eliza, now 13, is the granddaughter of the Duchess of Cornwall and her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles. She was just three when she took on the role of flower girl at the royal wedding.

Her parents are Laura and Harry Lopes, who are also parents to 11-year-old twin boys Gus and Louis. Although Laura and her family keep a low-profile, Camilla's daughter clearly enjoys a good relationship with Prince William and Prince Harry.

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall reveals she loves to 'spoil' her granchildren

Of being a grandma, Camilla previously said: "It's very nice because you haven’t got the full responsibility. You can give them a wonderful time, spoil them, give them all the things their parents won't allow, then give them back again."

Grace van Cutsem

Little Grace became an internet sensation when she appeared on the balcony with a scowl on her face, covering her ears while the newlyweds shared their first public kiss. Just three at the time, the young flower girl - now 13 - certainly managed to steal some of the limelight.

She is the daughter of the royal couple's friend Hugh van Cutsem - with Prince William taking on the role of her godfather. Grace has largely kept out of the public eye since her shining moment, however, her mother Rose Astor, has been keeping her Instagram followers updated on her life. She also now attends a private school near the family home in Oxfordshire.

READ: 7 things you didn't know about Prince William and Kate's home Kensington Palace

William Lowther-Pinkerton

William is the son of Prince William and Kate's former aide, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, who stepped down from his role in 2013. The page boy, who was ten at the time of the wedding, is now 20. The former SAS officer is one of Prince George's godfathers, and has no doubt remained close to the royal family despite his resignation.

Tom Pettifer

Tom was just eight when he sat in the carriage alongside Prince Harry in the carriage. He is the son of Princes William and Harry's former nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke. Tiggy, who now lives on Glanusk Estate in Wales, cared for Princes William and Harry in the nineties and retired from her royal role in 1999 when she married former British army officer Charles Pettifer. The 56-year-old joined Prince Charles' household while he and Princess Diana were separating so was a strong source of emotional support for the boys.

READ: Prince Harry introduces Meghan Markle to beloved childhood nanny Tiggy

The Duke of Sussex is also a godfather to Tom. Both him and his mum Tiggy were pictured attending Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on in May 2018.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.