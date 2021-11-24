Queen Letizia looks flawless in beautiful H&M dress and tiara The royal looked beautiful!

Queen Letizia is currently on a royal visit to Sweden, and as always the Spanish royal looked absolutely flawless with the look she wore.

DISCOVER: Queen Letizia's unexpected £20k royal engagement ring she rarely wears

On Wednesday, as the royal headed for a gala dinner with her husband, King Felipe IV, she turned heads in a gorgeous fitted H&M dress paired with a sparkling tiara. Carrying a small metallic clutch bag, she also added to her ensemble a beautiful black velvet jacket. King Felipe also looked incredibly dapper in a dinner suit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Letizia showcases flawless newsreader skills

Long-time followers of the Spanish royal may recognise the dress as it is a modified version of the gown that she wore in pictures taken to commemorate her tenth wedding anniversary.

SEE: Royal ladies go hell for leather! Meghan Markle, Queen Letizia and more in daring outfits

MORE: Infanta Sofía gets the sweetest surprise during Spanish royal family outing

Earlier on the same day, Letizia wore a beautiful fur coat when outside, before donning an eye-catching orange dress as she met Queen Silvia of Sweden, who looked regal in a purple coat.

Fans were blown away by 49-year-old Letizia's evening wear, as one simply said: "Wow," while another added: "Brilliant gown, intricate chiffon overlay gives volume without weight."

Queen Letizia is wearing a H&M Conscious Collection gown tonight pic.twitter.com/6HKWu6Jv7x — UFO No More (@ufonomore) November 24, 2021

The royal donned a stunning gown for the gala

The royal always knows what to wear, and last month she brought serious glamour to the Francisco Cerecedo Journalism Awards in Madrid and sent royal watchers wild as she recycled a semi-sheer fringed gown by BOSS.

Accessorising her LBD with a Nina Ricci leather clutch and black snakeskin-embossed pumps by Manolo Blahnik, the monarch wore her brunette tresses down in a sleek, straight style, drawing attention to her beaded waterfall earrings by Tous Jewellery.

The two queens looked flawless

Coordinating her makeup to perfection, Letizia dusted her dark eyes in a glittery brown shadow complete with long lashes, honey-hued blusher and a high-shine nude lip gloss to match – stunning.

MORE: Queen Letizia reunited with Princess Leonor for the first time since UK move

SEE: Queen Letizia dazzles in the dreamiest black ballgown

Eagle-eyed fans might recognise the royal's outfit from a number of previous engagements, including The ABC Newspaper Awards, held in 2019. Clearly a firm favourite, the monarch is often commended for her sustainable attitude towards fashion, as she continues to recycle her go-to pieces.

Known for her impeccable taste, Queen Letizia's BOSS dress is also loved by Hollywood actress Michelle Pfeiffer, who wore it in the 2020 comedy-drama, French Exit.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.