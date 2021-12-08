Princess Eugenie looks effortlessly chic in unique coat – and you'll want one

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If royal fashion has taught us anything, it's the importance of a good smart coat, and Princess Eugenie nailed it on Wednesday evening when she stepped out in a statement green cape coat for the "Together At Christmas" Community Carol Service.

GALLERY: Kate Middleton joined by Sophie Wessex and Zara Tindall at Christmas concert - best photos

The royal headed into Westminster Abbey sporting the gorgeous design with gold buttons at the front and a voluminous shape.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton wows in red at carol concert

For the winter outing, Eugenie paired the coat with black tights and knee-high leather look boots. Her hair was styled in loose curls and a slick of pink lipstick and a hint of blush was added for the occasion.

Princess Eugenie looked gorgeous in a green coat

This bottle green coat has been in the royal's wardrobe for a while as we saw Eugenie wear it in 2018 when she attended a Sunday church service.

SEE: Kate Middleton wows in head-to-toe red for festive outing

MORE: Zara and Mike Tindall make rare festive appearance with royal family

The royal has worn this coat before

Eagle eyed fans will notice though that the coat originally had six buttons and now there are only four, giving Eugenie a whole new look.

The coat would have retailed for over £2,000 when first purchased, but we've scouted out a similar style for a fraction of the price. Check out this Etsy beauty which looks the part and has plenty of five-star reviews.

Cape coat with hood, £137.41, Etsy

Other royals in attendance included Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Sophie Wessex.

The Duchess of Cambridge wowed in an all-red ensemble, and we particularly loved the festive feeling bow detail on her figure-skimming coat dress.

READ: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi enjoy night off parenting duties

Kate Middleton also looked stunning

Kate ensured her look was polished from head-to-toe with matching red heels and a clutch bag, and she finished off the outfit with The Queen Mother’s Sapphire and Diamond Fringe Earrings. Gorgeous!

The Together At Christmas carol service was hosted by the Duchess of Cambridge, and supported by The Royal Foundation, to pay tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the UK who have supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.