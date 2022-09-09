Kate Middleton's new title has fans all saying the same thing The Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge could soon become the Princess of Wales

Lots of changes are expected to happen when it comes to royal titles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty's grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have already taken on the title of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, but they now set to become the Prince and Princess of Wales following King Charles III's first televised speech – and royal fans are very excited about the prospect.

"As my heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades," he explained in his speech.

Confirming their titles, he added: "Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."

Charles was often referred to as the Prince of Wales in the past, but his second wife Camilla, now Queen Consort, chose not to be known as the Princess of Wales as it was previously associated with his first wife Princess Diana. Instead, she went by the Duchess of Cornwall.

The title is traditionally passed down to the heir apparent and their partner – aka William and Kate.

Kate's late mother-in-law Princess Diana last publicly used the title Princess of Wales

In anticipation of this change, several royal fans shared their delight that Duchess Kate could take on the title that was last publicly used by her late mother-in-law.

"The Duchess of Cambridge can use the title if she wants to. I hope she does. She is a very fitting replacement to Diana who last used the title publicly," wrote one Twitter user, and another added: "King Charles should install William as Prince of Wales so William and Kate will be our new Prince and Princess of Wales."

They continued: "Surely Diana's son & wife can use it soon!"

King Charles III's wife Camilla, now Queen Consort, was previously known as the Duchess of Cornwall

This has been a long-lasting sentiment, as months before the Queen's passing, Twitter fans similarly wrote: "Charles and Kate will become Prince and Princes of Wales when Prince Charles is Crowned King of England. Dianna would be so proud."

Another remarked: "The UK needs a new Princess & Kate is the one to carry it off, William's mum Diana would be proud that her son married well to such a thoughtful caring girl!"

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday afternoon "peacefully" at Balmoral surrounded by some of her loved ones, including her children King Charles and Princess Anne.

Charles will be formally proclaimed monarch on Saturday during the Accession Council, which will be televised for the first time.

