King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's pre-Christmas night out revealed The monarch and his wife gave staff quite the surprise

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla hosted their first Christmas at Sandringham but before heading to Norfolk, the pair reportedly enjoyed a night out in London.

According to The Daily Mail's Richard Eden, locals at a Mayfair pub were surprised when the couple attended a festive party, and one staff member's reaction amused them.

WATCH: King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla host first Christmas at Sandringham

Loading the player...

The member of staff reportedly bumped into the monarch and his wife as he carried a big tray of appetisers from the kitchen. As he turned round and saw it was Charles, he's said to have replied: "Sorry King."

His reaction is said to have amused the couple, with the King, in particular, finding it really funny.

LATEST: Princess Kate's bittersweet birthday week

The royals were out in force on Christmas Day

Charles and Camilla are not the only royals to enjoy a beverage or two in their local.

In November 2019, the Princess of Wales joined her fellow school-mums for a drink at the Hollywood Arms. The Chelsea pub also used to be frequented by her brother-in-law, Prince Harry.

Prince William and Kate are also regulars at the Rose & Crown in Snettisham, near their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall.

VIDEO: Mike Tindall braves a January dip in his budgy smugglers

ROYAL HOLIDAY: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's January plans changed?

The Waleses were among the royals to join King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in Sandringham on Christmas Day, with Prince Louis, four, making his debut at the church service.

All you wanted to know about Royalty and more! Listen to our brand new podcast all about the royals.

Charles ascended the throne on 8 September 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

He paid tribute to his "beloved mother" during his first Christmas broadcast.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content.