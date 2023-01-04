King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's pre-Christmas night out revealed

Danielle Stacey
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla enjoyed a pre-Christmas party at a London pub, according to reports
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla hosted their first Christmas at Sandringham but before heading to Norfolk, the pair reportedly enjoyed a night out in London.
According to The Daily Mail's Richard Eden, locals at a Mayfair pub were surprised when the couple attended a festive party, and one staff member's reaction amused them.
WATCH: King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla host first Christmas at Sandringham
The member of staff reportedly bumped into the monarch and his wife as he carried a big tray of appetisers from the kitchen. As he turned round and saw it was Charles, he's said to have replied: "Sorry King."
His reaction is said to have amused the couple, with the King, in particular, finding it really funny.
LATEST: Princess Kate's bittersweet birthday week
The royals were out in force on Christmas Day
Charles and Camilla are not the only royals to enjoy a beverage or two in their local.
In November 2019, the Princess of Wales joined her fellow school-mums for a drink at the Hollywood Arms. The Chelsea pub also used to be frequented by her brother-in-law, Prince Harry.
Prince William and Kate are also regulars at the Rose & Crown in Snettisham, near their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall.
VIDEO: Mike Tindall braves a January dip in his budgy smugglers
ROYAL HOLIDAY: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's January plans changed?
The Waleses were among the royals to join King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in Sandringham on Christmas Day, with Prince Louis, four, making his debut at the church service.
All you wanted to know about Royalty and more! Listen to our brand new podcast all about the royals.
Charles ascended the throne on 8 September 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
He paid tribute to his "beloved mother" during his first Christmas broadcast.
Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content.