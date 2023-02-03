Princess Eugenie's parenting style mimics Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's approach The royal and her husband Jack Brooksbank will soon be welcoming a second child

Princess Eugenie is known for her philanthropic efforts, and she recently revealed that she will encourage her children to follow in her footsteps and make a positive impact in the world.

The royal became a mother for the first time in February 2021, welcoming a baby boy called August with her husband Jack Brooksbank. Later this year, the couple will have a new addition in their family after sharing the news of Eugenie's pregnancy with the world last month.

It seems the couple's approach to parenting almost mimics Eugenie's cousin, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. The couple, who reside in California, are parents to Archie Harrison, three, and one-year-old Lilibet Diana, and they often share snippets into their down-to-earth and relatable approach to parenting.

Eco-conscious royals

Since becoming a mother, Princess Eugenie has been navigating the joys and challenges of parenting, balancing her role as a member of the royal family with the demands of motherhood.

She recently revealed that the arrival of August prompted her to change her behaviour at home in order to educate her son on the importance of protecting the environment.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Eugenie said: "My son's going to be an activist from two years old, which is in a couple of days. So, he, everything is for them. I talked to Peter Thomson, the UN Special Envoy for Oceans and all he says to me is that I do this for my grandchildren. And that's the same.

Princess Eugenie and Jack with their son August

"Every decision we now make has to be for August, what he's going to be able to look at and do and how he's going to live his life. But I think also as a mother, you all of a sudden, totally you change, your hormones change, everything changes. Like now I'm scared of flying and things like that and I would never be before."

Elsewhere, Prince Harry is known for his environmentalism and previously confessed how fatherhood has changed his outlook and why it's important to take care of the Earth.

"The moment you become a father everything really does change because then you start to realize, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it's on fire?" Harry said in a video for WaterBear Network.

"We can't steal their future. We really can't. That's not the job we're here for," he continued. "I've always believed that hopefully we can leave the world in a better place than when we found it."

The royal is pregnant with her second child

Frogmore Cottage

Eugenie and Jack, meanwhile, have lived in Frogmore Cottage on the Queen's Windsor estate. The home was formerly made up of five separate properties for those working on the estate, but it was converted into one five-bedroom home in 2019 before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved in.

The couple allowed Eugenie and her family to use their UK base while they are living in Montecito, California. The early days of August's life was spent in Windsor, just like Archie before Harry and Meghan relocated to California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent millions renovating their former home, Frogmore Cottage, and part of their work included installing a £50,000 green energy unit, which provided them with heat, hot water and electricity.

Prince Harry and Meghan share two young children

Privacy

Although royal fans were particularly delighted after the Princess brought her son August to enjoy the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, Eugenie is never spotted in public with her son. Instead, the royal mum tends to share a handful of photos of August, and tends to keep his face hidden on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan rarely share photographs of their day-to-day life. However, in their Netflix docuseries, the couple released a handful of rare snaps with their children, indicating that the Sussexes spend much of their time walking their dogs at the beach or cycling around the local area.

