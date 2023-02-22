Duchess of Kent makes rare appearance as she celebrates 90th birthday Katharine Worsley is married to Prince Edward, Duke of Kent

The Duchess of Kent made a rare appearance to mark her milestone 90th birthday on Wednesday.

Katharine Worsley, who is married to Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, shared the very moving reasons why she set up her charity, Future Talent, in a special video.

WATCH: Duchess of Kent reveals why she set up her own charity

The Duchess taught music at a primary school in East Hull and her experiences inspired her to co-found Future Talent, which helps gifted young musicians from low-income backgrounds flourish.

She has kept a low-profile since stepping back from royal duties in 1996 and six years later, she made the personal decision not to use the style "Her Royal Highness," famously telling the BBC, "Call me Katharine".

Edward and Katharine married in 1961

At her teaching job, she was referred to as "Mrs Kent" and would travel by train to Hull from her Kensington Palace home in London.

Last year, in an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, she even revealed she had a fondness for rap music, in particular for artists Eminem and Ice Cube.

The Duchess has joined her husband at formal family events in recent years, such as Trooping the Colour and the royal weddings of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018, and Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011.

Edward married Katharine on 8 June 1961 at York Minster with the bride wearing a wedding dress designed by John Cavanagh, which was made of 237 yards of French-made diaphanous white silk gauze and featured a 15-foot double train. Katharine's white tulle veil was secured with the Kent Diamond and Pearl Fringe Tiara.

The couple have three children, George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor and Lord Nicholas Windsor, born in 1962, 1964 and 1970 respectively.

