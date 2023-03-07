Sarah Ferguson set to present at this year's Oscars? Sarah, Duchess of York is known to be friends with Priscilla Presley

Sarah Ferguson is currently in the United States as the Duchess of York promotes her latest book, A Most Intriguing Lady.

While pondering whether she will visit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle while out in California, many have also been wondering whether the royal will also make a surprise appearance at the Oscars, which will be broadcast on Sunday.

If Sarah does make an appearance, all eyes will be on her fashion, might she top some of the iconic looks in the clip below?

Sarah is close friends with Priscilla Presley, and with the biopic Elvis, which is based on the life of Priscilla's ex-husband, one of the frontrunners, the Duchess may show up to support her friend.

Rumours have also been circulating as to whether Sarah will present one of the awards at the ceremony given her closeness with Priscilla and the rest of the family.

The mum-of-two even movingly spoke at the funeral of Elvis' daughter, Lisa-Marie.

The Duchess spoke movingly for Lisa-Marie Presley

Her potential shock moment comes shortly after the Duchess sat down for an exclusive and wide-reaching interview with HELLO!

Photographed alongside corgis Sandy and Muick in the grounds of Coworth Park hotel in Berkshire, Sarah told us: "I think that gaining confidence in writing has given me something that's my own.

"It is not the Duchess, it is not Fergie, it is not Diana's best friend. It is not the Queen's daughter-in-law. It is Sarah."

Sarah is a proud mum to daughters Beatrice and Eugenie

Sarah also discussed how proud she is of her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who is currently pregnant with her and husband Jack Brooksbank's second child. The couple already have two-year-old son August.

"She is phenomenal," Sarah says of Eugenie. "She looks great and I'm really proud of her for managing to work as hard as she does at Hauser & Wirth.

"But I am also proud of her as a mother. She's very good with August. Everyone says: 'How are you as a grandmother?' I say that I absolutely love being a grandmother but I’m so proud of my girls. We’re a really strong, close-knit family."

